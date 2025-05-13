Doom: The Dark Ages: Where To Find Every Lion Statue In 'The Siege Part One'

Doom: The Dark Ages introduced semi open-world areas of the kind found many Halo games. The first of these appears in “The Siege Part One,” which is the sixth mission in the game.

Throughout the game, you’ll come across many knight statues with jewel collectibles. In these open-world segments, you’ll find a knight statue but it’s blocked off with a barrier surrounded by holographic lion statues. In order to fill these statues in, you’ll have to find three other lion statues scattered throughout the open-world mission and destroy them with your shield.

1. Finding the Knight Statue

2. First Lion Statue

3. Second Lion Statue

4. Third Lion Statue

5. Grabbing the jewel

Finding the Knight Statue

In “The Siege Part One,” there are three of these lion statues. Luckily, these are close to the knight statue. In later open-world missions, the lion statues are more scattered. They can be found in any order.

Once you enter the battlefield, there should be a red marker indicating an enemy encounter along with a yellow icon showing a Sentinel Shrine. The blocked knight statue is by a cliff towards the right side of the level.

First Lion Statue

The first lion statue is directly under the cliff of the knight statue. There’s an enemy encounter here and you won’t be able to interact with the lion statue until all of the demons in that area are gone. After dispatching them, simply throw your shield at the lion statue to destroy it.

Second Lion Statue

The second lion statue is near the knight statue, hidden in a nook between a flag and a wagon. Just walk down the slope and you should be able to see it.

Third Lion Statue

The third lion statue is actually closer to the knight statue than the second one. It’s perched on another cliff, so you need to aim your shield up at it.

Grabbing the jewel

After shattering all three lion statues, the barrier surrounding the knight statue will disappear. You can then interact with the statue and grab the jewel, which is a Ruby. Rubies can be used to upgrade your weapons, shield, and melee capabilities.

For more Doom: The Dark Ages, be sure to check out our review, as well as collectible guides for the first two missions of the game: “Village of Khalim” and “Hebeth.”