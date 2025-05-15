Should You Attack Troubadour In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are friendly Nevrons that’ll ask you to take on their request. Completing them often provides useful rewards. You can also attack them after finishing their quests, but we don’t recommend that for reasons we’ll get into a little bit.

One of the Nevron side quests is in Stone Quarry, an optional area in the game. At this point, you have Gustave, Lune, Maelle, and Sciel. Luckily, this side quest won’t take very long but it will test your parrying skills.

Finding Troubadour’s mini-game

You can reach the Stone Quarry with Esquie’s swimming ability, it’s just northeast of where you exit the Forgotten Battlefield. In the Stone Quarry, you’ll see a Nevron playing a trumpet named Troubadour. They’ll ask you to play a little mini-game.

In this mini-game, you’ll be whisked away onto the battlefield with whichever character you were controlling on the field. Troubadour will shoot green and red orbs at you. Your job is to let the green ones hit you, while parrying the red ones. If you’re having trouble with the parrying timing, feel free to lower the game’s difficulty level to easy mode just for this mini-game. The easiest difficulty widens the parrying window.

There are three rounds to this mini-game. You must 100-percent parry and absorb the appropriate orbs. Any sort of screw up such as parrying the green orbs or failing to parry the red ones will result in the round starting over. Thankfully, for example, if you fail the second round, you’ll start from the second round again. You won’t have to restart from the first round.

After passing Troubadour’s mini-game, speak to him and they’ll give you the Healing Parry Picto. This Picto is incredibly helpful as it restores some of the respective character’s HP when they successfully parry an enemy’s attack.

Should you attack Troubadour?

If you attack and defeat Troubadour, your reward will be 1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst. This item can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 19, but there are plenty of these throughout the game. So the reward isn’t all that helpful. Instead, you should leave Troubadour alone as your patience will be rewarded later on.

Upon entering Act Three in the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fly with Esquie. Fly to a floating island near the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared Troubadour, as well as the other Nevrons that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, Blanche will attack you. It’s a very high level fight as it’s considered an end-game quest. You’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take them on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

Alternatively, you can get the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, and then go back to the Stone Quarry to kill Troubadour and claim that extra reward.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.