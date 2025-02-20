How To Make The Most Of Avowed's Fast Travel

Many role-playing games are well-known for their sprawling worlds filled with points of interest to discover, and simply walking between all these locations over and over again can be a pretty exhausting affair. Avowed is one such massive RPG, offering dozens of hours of exploration through the gorgeous (though dangerous) Living Lands. But fret no—Avowed provides you with a way to move around its world much more quickly: a super-useful fast travel. Here’s how to make the most of fast travel in Avowed.

How to fast travel in Avowed

If you stick to just the main paths in Avowed, you’re going to miss about three-quarters of the game. You’ll also not find the majority of the game’s fast travel points, which will come in so very useful when picking up side-quests from major towns.

To unlock fast travel in Avowed, you’ll need to have visited one of many camps or beacons found throughout the world. Afterward, you can open your map and instantly teleport to any of those locations you’ve previously unlocked. You just need to select them and confirm that you’d like to fast-travel there. Getting around the Living Lands should be a breeze for you with this feature.

When it comes to beacons, you only need to run close enough until they bloom with purple fire—that done, you can now return quickly to this point from anywhere else in the game. For camps, however, you need to have interacted with the Adra pillar to unlock it. So just spotting the enormous green crystal isn’t enough—set up camp, sleep over, and then it’s a point you can fast travel to forever more.

Camps have another special feature: you can select them from the map at any time, use the camp for rest and upgrades, but then have a choice about where you’ll re-emerge. You can either choose to stay in the camp’s location and continue from there, or fast travel back to the spot you began.

Keep in mind that there are points throughout Avowed that focus heavily on important story details. During these times, you may find that fast travel is disabled temporarily. But don’t worry too much when this happens, as after completing that segment, you’ll regain access to all of the fast travel points you’ve unlocked.

Avowed is available now on Xbox Series X and PC. If you haven’t picked it up yet, maybe you should fast-travel to your computer chair or couch and give it a whirl (You’re fired -Ed). And stay tuned to Kotaku, as we’ve got more Avowed tips and tricks for you to check out.

