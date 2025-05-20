Rip And Tear These Ominous Wolf Statues In Doom: The Dark Ages' 'Resurrection' Level

Doom: The Dark Ages differs from many previous entries with more open-level design in some instances. “Resurrection,” the twentieth mission in the game, is the last one of these, after “The Siege Part One,” “Ancestral Forge,” and “Kar’thul Marshes.”

In “Resurrection,” there are four of these wolf statues. Thankfully, the four statues are also relatively close together this time around.

The sorcerer statue in this mission is all the way towards the back of the level. If you go from the left, you’ll come across a mandatory combat encounter where you’ll destroy one of the three Siege Towers. At the back of the level, you’ll see a little cave with the sorcerer statue and wolf statues.

First wolf statue

The first wolf statue is near the area with the sorcerer statue. Simply go to the back of the room and look to your right. Past the circle of cultists, you’ll see the wolf statue.

Second wolf statue

The second wolf statue location is close to the first. Go out one of the entrances of the cave and you’ll enter a combat encounter. After clearing the demons, you should see a broken down building nearby. At the top of the building is the wolf statue.

Third wolf statue

The third wolf statue location is close to the second. From the second wolf statue, turn around and you should see an underpass nearby. Go through the path and the wolf statue is sitting there.

Fourth wolf statue

The fourth wolf statue is closer than you think. From the third wolf statue, turn back around from where you came and go around the corner. Continue forward and you should enter a smaller combat encounter. After clearing those demons, you should see the fourth wolf statue in the corner between a giant tree and a tree stump.

Grabbing the jewel

After shattering all four wolf statues, the barrier surrounding the Sorcerer statue will disappear. You can then interact with the statue and grab the Wraithstone, which can be used to upgrade your weapons, shield, and melee capabilities

