What’s Coming Out Beyond Pokémon: The Indigo Disk | The Week In Games
Must-Play Cyberpunk 2077 Side-Quests, Mario Kart World Pointers And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Game Tips

The latest and greatest games got you feeling frustrated? We’re here to help.

nintendoMario
By Kotaku Staff
Image for article titled Must-Play Cyberpunk 2077 Side-Quests, Mario Kart World Pointers And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku, Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku, CD Projekt RED / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Image: Saber Interactive, Nintendo, Remedy, Square Enix / Nintendo, Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Kotaku

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has made the leap to Switch 2 in a very impressive port. If you’re just now playing it for the first time, you may find the sheer number of gigs and side jobs cluttering up your map downright overwhelming, but don’t worry; we’re here to help you find the cream of the crop. We’ve also got some pointers for Mario Kart World and a smattering of other tips in this week’s roundup. 

Should You Attack Benisseur In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Monoco talks to a Nevron.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across friendly Nevrons that’ll hand out quests for the party to take on. Some are easier than others, including this one located in the Red Woods. - George Yang Read More

Mario Kart World: Six Awesome Things To Do In Free Roam

Princess Peach looks behind while sitting in a kart.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku

An open-world Mario Kart is something few of us would’ve expected to see before the launch of the Switch 2. But with the introduction of Free Roam mode in Mario Kart World, which has everything you would see in a regular open-world title, like random challenges, hidden collectibles, and the vastness of the world around you, there’s so much more to do in this classic kart-racing series. - Cristina Alexander Read More

New Switch 2 Players, Here Are 17 Essential Cyberpunk 2077 Side-Quests You Don’t Want To Miss

Jackie looks at something off-screen.
Screenshot: CD Projekt RED / Kotaku

Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge game with a big map and a lot of noise in the margins, and that’s before you even account for its excellent Phantom Liberty expansion. It has a myriad of side-quests, and frankly they vary in quality; the peaks and valleys of Night City become increasingly apparent as you spend more time there. If you’re just heading into Night City for the first time via the new Switch 2 release and want some guidance on how to best use your time, you might want to check these missions out before you head to Dogtown for Phantom Liberty. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Three Essential Tips To Restore The World Around You In Roadcraft

A destroyed bridge and heavy machinery clearing the area in RoadCraft.
Image: Saber Interactive

RoadCraft isn’t the type of game you just pick up on a whim. It’s a hardcore simulator with realistic physics and mud mechanics, terrain and elevation considerations, and vehicles that maneuver like a tank from World War I in the French countryside. But hey, we’re all new to the genre at one point or another, and to ensure your vehicle doesn’t lock up mid-delivery, I’ve gathered a few tips from my playtime for RoadCraft. Enjoy! - Brandon Morgan Read More

If The Switch 2 Is Your Introduction To Breath Of The Wild, Prepare For Countless Hours Of Adventure

Link rides a horse while an enemy attacks him.
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched with the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and the game’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade has ensured that it remains as relevant as ever. And whether Link’s first truly open-world game is calling to you for the first time, or you’re a returning veteran looking to re-explore Hyrule once again (with improved visuals and performance)there’s a substantial amount of content here. If you want to put a number to things, though, that’s going to be a bit complicated. Read on to understand why. - Billy Givens Read More

The Coolest And Edgiest Monster Hunter Wilds Armor Can Be Yours, But Only If You’re Lucky

A Palico and a Hunter in Death Stench armor look at each other while sitting down.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

There is a lot of sweet-looking armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, but they’re not all based on the creatures you come across. Some armors require unique materials to be forged. Anyone who has a history with the series likely remembers one such material, the ominously named “Sinister Cloth,” which tasks you with laborious methods of acquiring it. While it remains a pain in Wilds, there some best options to follow to start snagging some of your own. - Samuel Moreno Read More

4 Essential Tips To Survive The Hiss In FBC: Firebreak

A player character prepares an item while teammates fight enemies.
Image: Remedy

While we’re all waiting for Control 2, Remedy Games has released a multiplayer-focused game set in its universe, FBC: Firebreak. This game has a much wackier tone than Control. Whereas Control had protagonist Jesse Faden explore the psychological and supernatural elements of the Oldest House, here you and some friends play as a bunch of no-name workers in FBC: Firebreak tasked with responding to emergencies and clearing out enemies called the Hiss while fixing up various contraptions. - George Yang Read More

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster’s New Content Adds To An Already Healthy Runtime

A character wields a sword during combat.
Image: Square Enix / Nintendo

The Bravely Default series has established itself as a well-known RPG franchise that is all but certain to continue growing in the coming years. But the original game has been trapped on the 3DS since its 2014 debut—largely due to its unique two-screen interface—leaving fans to wonder if they’d ever have a chance to play it on modern hardware. Until now, that is. - Billy Givens Read More

Mario Kart World Is More Fun When You’re Grinding Rails And Riding Walls

Waluigi rail rides on a bridge in front of other racers.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Mario Kart World’s newest features aren’t limited to just the open world and huge 24-player races. Everything feels a lot more dynamic thanks to the inclusion of Rail Riding and Wall Riding. These new techniques can seem like a hassle at first, but you’ll be far ahead of the competition if you fully grasp their potential. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Tips For Playing The Magic: the Gathering x Final Fantasy VII Commander Deck

Two cards from Cloud and Tifa sit above a blurred background from Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Kotaku

Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy collaboration is an exciting opportunity for fans of the video game franchise to jump into the classic trading card game for the first time. There are a wide range of new cards in this cool crossover, but one of the most exciting is the Pre-Constructed Commander Decks made for the fan favorite deck format. Of course, no FF merchandise could be made without including FFVII, so you can rest easy knowing Cloud and the rest of the party have a deck all to themselves. Whether you are new to Magic’s Commander or just new to the game altogether, this guide will explain how to Limit Break your friends at your next game night. - Simon Estey Read More

