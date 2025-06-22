Must-Play Cyberpunk 2077 Side-Quests, Mario Kart World Pointers And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy collaboration is an exciting opportunity for fans of the video game franchise to jump into the classic trading card game for the first time. There are a wide range of new cards in this cool crossover, but one of the most exciting is the Pre-Constructed Commander Decks made for the fan favorite deck format. Of course, no FF merchandise could be made without including FFVII, so you can rest easy knowing Cloud and the rest of the party have a deck all to themselves. Whether you are new to Magic’s Commander or just new to the game altogether, this guide will explain how to Limit Break your friends at your next game night. - Simon Estey Read More