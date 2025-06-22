Must-Play Cyberpunk 2077 Side-Quests, Mario Kart World Pointers And More Of The Week's Top Tips

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has made the leap to Switch 2 in a very impressive port. If you’re just now playing it for the first time, you may find the sheer number of gigs and side jobs cluttering up your map downright overwhelming, but don’t worry; we’re here to help you find the cream of the crop. We’ve also got some pointers for Mario Kart World and a smattering of other tips in this week’s roundup.
In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across friendly Nevrons that’ll hand out quests for the party to take on. Some are easier than others, including this one located in the Red Woods. - George Yang Read More
An open-world Mario Kart is something few of us would’ve expected to see before the launch of the Switch 2. But with the introduction of Free Roam mode in Mario Kart World, which has everything you would see in a regular open-world title, like random challenges, hidden collectibles, and the vastness of the world around you, there’s so much more to do in this classic kart-racing series. - Cristina Alexander Read More
Cyberpunk 2077 is a huge game with a big map and a lot of noise in the margins, and that’s before you even account for its excellent Phantom Liberty expansion. It has a myriad of side-quests, and frankly they vary in quality; the peaks and valleys of Night City become increasingly apparent as you spend more time there. If you’re just heading into Night City for the first time via the new Switch 2 release and want some guidance on how to best use your time, you might want to check these missions out before you head to Dogtown for Phantom Liberty. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
RoadCraft isn’t the type of game you just pick up on a whim. It’s a hardcore simulator with realistic physics and mud mechanics, terrain and elevation considerations, and vehicles that maneuver like a tank from World War I in the French countryside. But hey, we’re all new to the genre at one point or another, and to ensure your vehicle doesn’t lock up mid-delivery, I’ve gathered a few tips from my playtime for RoadCraft. Enjoy! - Brandon Morgan Read More
If The Switch 2 Is Your Introduction To Breath Of The Wild, Prepare For Countless Hours Of Adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched with the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and the game’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade has ensured that it remains as relevant as ever. And whether Link’s first truly open-world game is calling to you for the first time, or you’re a returning veteran looking to re-explore Hyrule once again (with improved visuals and performance)there’s a substantial amount of content here. If you want to put a number to things, though, that’s going to be a bit complicated. Read on to understand why. - Billy Givens Read More
There is a lot of sweet-looking armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, but they’re not all based on the creatures you come across. Some armors require unique materials to be forged. Anyone who has a history with the series likely remembers one such material, the ominously named “Sinister Cloth,” which tasks you with laborious methods of acquiring it. While it remains a pain in Wilds, there some best options to follow to start snagging some of your own. - Samuel Moreno Read More
While we’re all waiting for Control 2, Remedy Games has released a multiplayer-focused game set in its universe, FBC: Firebreak. This game has a much wackier tone than Control. Whereas Control had protagonist Jesse Faden explore the psychological and supernatural elements of the Oldest House, here you and some friends play as a bunch of no-name workers in FBC: Firebreak tasked with responding to emergencies and clearing out enemies called the Hiss while fixing up various contraptions. - George Yang Read More
The Bravely Default series has established itself as a well-known RPG franchise that is all but certain to continue growing in the coming years. But the original game has been trapped on the 3DS since its 2014 debut—largely due to its unique two-screen interface—leaving fans to wonder if they’d ever have a chance to play it on modern hardware. Until now, that is. - Billy Givens Read More
Mario Kart World’s newest features aren’t limited to just the open world and huge 24-player races. Everything feels a lot more dynamic thanks to the inclusion of Rail Riding and Wall Riding. These new techniques can seem like a hassle at first, but you’ll be far ahead of the competition if you fully grasp their potential. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy collaboration is an exciting opportunity for fans of the video game franchise to jump into the classic trading card game for the first time. There are a wide range of new cards in this cool crossover, but one of the most exciting is the Pre-Constructed Commander Decks made for the fan favorite deck format. Of course, no FF merchandise could be made without including FFVII, so you can rest easy knowing Cloud and the rest of the party have a deck all to themselves. Whether you are new to Magic’s Commander or just new to the game altogether, this guide will explain how to Limit Break your friends at your next game night. - Simon Estey Read More