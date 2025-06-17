Mario Kart World Is More Fun When You're Grinding Rails And Riding Walls

Mario Kart World’s newest features aren’t limited to just the open world and huge 24-player races. Everything feels a lot more dynamic thanks to the inclusion of Rail Riding and Wall Riding. These new techniques can seem like a hassle at first, but you’ll be far ahead of the competition if you fully grasp their potential.

How to Rail Ride

From guard rails to pipes and power lines, Mario Kart World has lots of things to grind on. It can be a little tricky to nail this move at first. The secret to Rail Riding is to either drive over them when they’re already underneath you (such as with train tracks) or to land on them from above after using a ramp or a charge jump. Your aiming needs to be great here because while your kart will only magnetize to them if it’s very close.

Landing on a rail from a ramp or high jump is pretty easy. If you find yourself just missing the mark, try performing a spinning trick by pressing R + left or right. This is a great way to nudge yourself slightly to the side when you’re in the air. If you’re having trouble with Charge Jumps, remember that you need to be driving straight. Charge Jumps are done by holding down R until you notice blue sparks coming out from the back tires. Letting go of R will launch you straight into the air or up and to the side if you move left or right at the same time.

Grinding on rails is a pretty on-rails technique (heh), with your kart simply following along without any input. That doesn’t mean you’re forced to sit there and watch. You’ll steadily build up a turbo charge just like drifting, but you can only use the boost by jumping off. It’s also possible to trick jump in place, although this seems more beneficial for dodging enemy power-ups than gaining any speed.

How to Wall Ride

Next up is another mechanic that can feel a little finicky, but be activated in similar ways: Wall Riding. This works by launching yourself at a wall after using a ramp or Charge Jump. Your kart will seemingly magnetize to the surface and leave you driving sideways for a few seconds.

This technique works in more places than you’d think. As long as the surface is a bit bigger than your kart and relatively flat, you can wall ride along the likes of buildings, natural terrain, and even big trucks on the road. Wall riding builds up your mini-turbo incredibly fast, so it’s great to use these for some quick boosts when appropriate. Keep in mind that not every wall will be a benefit in every race. The same can also be applied to rails, as I’ve grinded quite a few and been taken off course.

Trying to ride on every rail and wall you see in Free Roam mode is a must. Besides being a ton of fun and helping you master these techniques, it can be necessary for collecting some Peach Medallions or completing specific P-Block challenges.

