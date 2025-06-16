Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster's New Content Adds To An Already Healthy Runtime

The Bravely Default series has established itself as a well-known RPG franchise that is all but certain to continue growing in the coming years. But the original game has been trapped on the 3DS since its 2014 debut—largely due to its unique two-screen interface—leaving fans to wonder if they’d ever have a chance to play it on modern hardware. Until now, that is.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 release of Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD, new and returning players can finally dive into the beloved RPG on modern hardware. With vastly improved visuals, a reworked UI, speed and encounter rate settings, and even all-new mini-games, this remaster is the ultimate way to experience the first entry in the Bravely Default series.

And there’s a lot of game here, too. So, if you’re curious how long it’ll take you to see Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD through to the end, take a look below.

How long does it take to beat Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD?

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD isn’t the longest role-playing game around, but it offers a rather sizable adventure, even if you’re just aiming for the credits and skipping a lot of its side content. To simply reach the end of the main campaign, you can expect between 35-45 hours of gameplay.

Of course, one of the most compelling aspects of many RPGs is the aforementioned optional content, and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD is no different. Reaching level 99, leveling every job, and completing all of the sub-scenarios on offer can add quite a lot of time to your journey through this colorful world. Depending on how deep you want to dive into all of this, you may be able to stretch your total playtime well beyond 60 hours.

But, of course, Bravely Default’s runtime depends on whether or not you customize battle speed and encounter frequency with the game’s new optional toggles. Choosing faster battles can be especially useful for helping you grind levels, while lowering the encounter rate can help you breeze through areas that may have tedious encounters. So, pick what works best for your free time and have a great time.

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.