Every Status Effect In Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD, And How To Cure It

No JRPG is truly complete without some status effects to shake things up, and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD keeps that tradition going full force. Whether it’s losing HP every turn with Poison or going apeshit from Berserk, you’ll always need to be aware of what types of status effects can disrupt battles in this exciting role-playing romp. We’ll dive into all these status effects in this guide, so bounce on down below to check it out.

All status effects in Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD

Here are the status effects you’ll encounter while playing Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD.

Berserk: This status effect raises a character’s Physical Attack by a whopping 50 percent, but you lose control of them for a while, which means they’ll attack at random. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Blind: This status effect reduces the accuracy of a character’s physical attacks. You can’t hit what you can’t target, you know. Silver Glasses make you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Charm: This status effect removes your ability to control a character temporarily. During this time, they may heal enemies or attack your other characters. Rebuff Locket makes you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Confusion: This status effect removes your ability to control a character temporarily. While under the effect, the character may randomly attack enemies and allies. Peace Ring makes you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Death: This status effect kills a character outright. Ouch. The Safety Ring makes you immune to this status.

Doom: This status effect places a counter above a character’s head. When it reaches 0, that character will die. Sucks to be them!

Dread: This status effect makes it impossible to use Brave or Default. How dreadful. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Love: This status effect causes a character to fall in love with another ally. Because of this, they will receive all of the same damage and status effects of the ally they’re in love with, as well as copy the ally’s moves.

Paralysis: This status effect causes a character to be unable to use any actions for a few turns. The Earthing Rod makes you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Poison: This status effect causes a character to take damage on each turn. Come on, you knew this one already. The Star Pendant makes you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga and Poisona.

Silence: This status effect makes it so that a character is unable to use magic. The White Cape makes you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Sleep: This status effect puts a character to sleep, rendering them incapable of using any actions for a few turns. How cozy! Clothespin makes you immune to this status. You can cure it with Esuna/Esunaga.

Status Down: This status effect reduces one of your character’s stats temporarily. You can recover from this with Despell.

Stop: This status effect renders a character unable to move, opening them up to attacks. Despell will knock this out.

How long does it take for status effects to go away?

Good news: Some of these status effects have a chance to go away on their own on the next turn. The chance of these debuffs vanishing increases, though not at the same rate for each status. Here are the following chances of recovering from certain statuses on your own (by “turn”, we mean your character’s turn, not just any turn:

Charm: Charm follows the same pattern as Confuse for auto-recovery.

Confuse: You have a 20-percent chance to recover from Confuse on your next turn. This increases by 10-percent for the next two turns, followed by a 60-percent chance. After six turns, Confuse will go away on its own.

Dread: Starts at a 25-percent chance on the next turn, followed by a 25-percent chance of an automatic recovery with each passing turn.

Paralysis: 20-percent chance for recovery, followed by a 5-percent increase on the following turn and a 25-percent chance for each subsequent turn thereafter.

Sleep: 25-percent chance for recovery on next turn. Adds an additional 25 percent chance with each proceeding turn.

Stop: Starting with a 20-percent chance of recovery, the next turn sees your recovery chance increase by five-percent, then a 25-percent increase with each passing turn of yours.

Now that you know what status effects to expect in Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD, you’ll be far more prepared for battle. The game is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2, so go save the world!