The Coolest And Edgiest Monster Hunter Wilds Armor Can Be Yours, But Only If You’re Lucky

There is a lot of sweet-looking armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, but they’re not all based on the creatures you come across. Some armors require unique materials to be forged. Anyone who has a history with the series likely remembers one such material, the ominously named “Sinister Cloth,” which tasks you with laborious methods of acquiring it. While it remains a pain in Wilds, there some best options to follow to start snagging some of your own.

What is Sinister Cloth used for?

Sinister Cloth is needed to forge the Death Stench armor set and Sealed Eyepatch headpiece for your hunter, as well as the Felyne Death Stench set for your Palico. Most of these only need one Sinister Cloth per piece, but Sealed Eyepatch requires two. Additionally, all six of these Hunter armor pieces have two separate styles. That adds up to seventeen total Sinister Cloths needed to forge everything so far.

The Sealed Eyepatch was also made available during Festival of Accord: Blossomdance by completing the That Won’t Work on Me! event quest. You might have to wait for the next festival or (potentially this specific one)to come back if you missed your chance. However, considering a new Sinister Cloth-related armor piece was added, we could see other pieces require it in the future.

How to get Sinister Cloth

Similar to Commission Tickets, your opportunities to collect Sinister Cloth are entirely up to luck. Sinister Cloth can randomly be received through select Material Retrieval and Item Trader NPCs. Here are the specific characters and where they’re located:

Murtabak : Material Retriever located at Kunafa Village in the Windward Plains

: Material Retriever located at Kunafa Village in the Windward Plains Kilama : Item Trader located at Kunafa Village in the Windward Plains. Will trade a Sinister Cloth for one Great Windward Aloe

: Item Trader located at Kunafa Village in the Windward Plains. Will trade a Sinister Cloth for one Great Windward Aloe Gawdygog: Item Trader located at the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest. Will trade a Sinister Cloth for 10 Ancient Wyvern Coins

Item-trading NPCs will change their stock at the beginning of each day—or halfway through the late-night phase, to be more specific. If you want to forcefully refresh their stock, simply use the rest mechanic at your camp. This will always reset a vendor’s inventory. Resting will also speed up the Material Retrieval process, which should be checked on when Murtabak is done. Good thing you can handle all of this through Nata, who is conveniently right outside your tent.

The big drawback here is that resting costs 500 Guild Points. While that won’t be a lot for most, you can burn through it quickly if RNG isn’t on your side. Try not to waste all your points and collect anything the Item Traders will ask for ahead of time. Nothing feels worse than seeing an available Sinister Cloth that you can’t trade for.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.