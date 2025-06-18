4 Essential Tips To Survive The Hiss In FBC: Firebreak

While we’re all waiting for Control 2, Remedy Games has released a multiplayer-focused game set in its universe, FBC: Firebreak. This game has a much wackier tone than Control. Whereas Control had protagonist Jesse Faden explore the psychological and supernatural elements of the Oldest House, here you and some friends play as a bunch of no-name workers in FBC: Firebreak tasked with responding to emergencies and clearing out enemies called the Hiss while fixing up various contraptions.

Together, a squad of three must tackle the game’s various objectives and level up skills to rise through the ranks. Here are some tips to complete the tasks on your to-do list and impress your boss.

Avoid playing solo

FBC: Firebreak surprisingly has quite a lot in common with Elden Ring Nightreign. You can play in squads up to three, and both games really encourage communication and coordination. They both even have no in-game voice chat! FBC: Firebreak at least has cross-platform play, though.

While the game can be played solo, it’s much more fun with other players at your side. It can be very difficult to complete certain tasks like fixing machines and fighting off enemies simultaneously. Having teammates means that you can also diversify and synergize the different abilities that the game’s Crisis Kits offer, leading to faster and successful outcomes

Going solo means you’re much more likely to just get downed. Speaking of being downed, your teammates can revive you and you won’t have to waste a life by respawning if you were playing solo.

Familiarize yourself with the Crisis Kits

Crisis Kits are Firebreak’s form of classes. So far, there are three: Fix, Jump, and Splash.

The Fix Kit is a close-range melee fighting specialist who comes equipped with a giant wrench and shotgun to fight off enemies. The wrench does a pathetic amount of damage, but it can be used to fix machines with a wrench icon like showers and skip a mini-game. Fix Kits also come with a turret and the AI16 Piggy Altered Augment that conjures up a coin twister to hit enemies.

The Jump Kit focuses more on enemy crowd control and management. Its giant Electro-Kinetic Charge Impactor lets it quickly jump start certain machines such as showers and ammo closets that can help your teammates in a pinch. This Crisis Kit comes with a boombox that draws in enemies before blowing up, as well as the AI19 Garden Gnome Altered Augment that calls forth bolts of lightning to rain down on enemies.

The Splash Kit plays more like a typical support class with its water-based abilities. The Crank-Operated Fluidic Ejector can rinse teammates and get rid of negative status effects like fire. It can also inflict the “wet” status effect on enemies, which synergizes incredibly well with Jump Kits and their ability to shock them with the Electro-Kinetic Charge. This Kit also carries the AI44 Teapot Altered Augment that heats up water and fires them at enemies, scalding them for extra damage.

Familiarize yourself with the different Job Sites

So far, the game has five different Job Sites. Each contains their own unique settings and objectives. Knowing which job you’re taking on can inform what kind of Kits to bring along to efficiently finish your tasks.

Hot Fix has your squad fixing fans and making sure the furnace doesn’t burn the entire place down. Paper Chase requires your squad to destroy a bunch of sticky notes scattered throughout the entire area. The Splash Kit does wonders in both sites, as the former will be VERY hot and you’ll likely suffer from burns, which a Splash Kit can help relieve. In the latter, Splash Kits can make the sticky notes wet, and the Jump Kit can destroy them by shocking them.

Ground Control is much more straightforward, where you’ll just have to kill a bunch of insects to drop their pearls, which then need to be transferred. Frequency Shift is also quite straightforward. Pink goo has infested the entire area and your teammates must get rid of it. However, you have to be careful as the goo can explode and hurt you.

The final Job Site is Freezer Duty, which sees your squad turning on heaters to melt down the ice covering the area. In particular, the Jump Kit is helpful here as it can quickly jump start the heaters.

Collect Research Samples and Lost Assets regularly

Throughout various Job Sites, you’ll come across Lost Assets and Research Samples around the area, especially on the ground. You’ll want to pick them up, as they’re needed to unlock perks and upgrade your tools.

Lost Assets look like stationary, such as clipboards, paper, and folders, while Research Samples usually look like piles of colored powder. This is the game’s form of permanent progression as you prepare to tackle harder difficulties and continue through higher Clearance, Threat, and Corruption levels.

Lost Assets can be found at any of the Job Sites, but specific Research Samples can only be found at certain Job Sites. Additionally, you’ll need to turn on at least one level of Corruption for any Research Samples to show up at all.

Hot Fix has Whispering Ash samples

Paper Chase has Viscous Strip samples

Ground Control has Achromatic Sand samples

Frequency Shift has Resonant Glob samples

Freezer Duty has Numbed Splinters samples

Make sure to actually finish the Job and extract from the elevator after your objective is done, as you won’t be able to take anything with you if you fail the entire mission.

FBC: Firebreak is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.