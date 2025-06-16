Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Time Sink

If The Switch 2 Is Your Introduction To Breath Of The Wild, Prepare For Countless Hours Of Adventure

BotW's Switch 2 upgrade may not include new content, but this is still a massive, truly epic game

nintendoThe legend of zelda
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Link rides a horse while an enemy attacks him.
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched with the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and the game’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade has ensured that it remains as relevant as ever. And whether Link’s first truly open-world game is calling to you for the first time, or you’re a returning veteran looking to re-explore Hyrule once again (with improved visuals and performance)there’s a substantial amount of content here. If you want to put a number to things, though, that’s going to be a bit complicated. Read on to understand why.

How long does it take to beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an enormous game teeming with things to do around every corner of its vast open world. As such, the amount of time spent exploring this version of Hyrule will vary from person to person based on how much of the game’s optional content they wish to see. But that variation may be significantly more extreme than you’d expect.

With a playthrough focused solely on beating the main campaign, players can expect to see the credits roll after 25-35 hours. And while there’s no right or wrong way to play the game, skipping so much of what it has to offer leaves a lot of wonderful experiences on the table.

Many players may find they want to engage with a significant portion of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s optional content, such as completing most side-quests, finishing every shrine, and exploring unique areas within the open world. Doing so can stretch the game’s length to a staggering 150-200 hours. Yeah, it’s a lot. But there’s more.

If you want to complete literally everything in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can reach beyond 300 hours of total playtime. This is obviously a task best reserved for the franchise’s most dedicated fans, as it requires an immense amount of work. But for those looking to truly absorb every morsel of Zelda goodness, there are months of fun to be had here.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Nintendo Switch. A Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for the game is also available at an additional cost, providing upgraded visuals and performance.

