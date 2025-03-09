How To Snag Avowed's Best Weapons, 5 Great Mods To Make Monster Hunter Wilds Even Better, And More Hot Tips

If, like us, you’re currently spending a lot of your spare time in the Living Lands of Avowed, you may want to check out our pointers on where to find some of the game’s best weapons, as well as some of its rarest upgrade materials. We’ll also point you to a handful of mods that can make your time with Monster Hunter Wilds better, guide you to Ares in Hades 2, and more.
Avowed’s fiery Last Light of Day isn’t just the best one-handed sword in the game, it’s arguably the best weapon you can find period, thanks to its high damage, fire accumulation, and fantastic enchantment that restores your health upon killing enemies. The fact that it can be obtained so early in the game makes it even more incredible. - Billy Givens Read More
Monster Hunter Wilds has already sold over 8 million copies, making it the fastest-selling in the action-RPG franchise’s history. Many of those players are on PC, which means their eligible to take advantage of dozens of player-made mods to alter and even improve the game’s overall experience, including bypassing Capcom’s annoying character and Palico edit vouchers which cost $2.33 each. Here are some of the most popular mods Monster Hunter Wilds players are downloading. - Ethan Gach Read More
When you’re not testing different weapon combos in Avowed, you’re probably searching for the many collectibles and resources within The Living Lands. Out of everything there is to find, the finite resource Adra is one of the most important. You’ll need these when it comes time to upgrade your weapons and armor to higher quality tiers. Knowing how to get Adra is your biggest obstacle, but we can help with that. - Samuel Moreno Read More
There are a whole bunch of Great Axes that are worth hauling around in Avowed, and it’s hard to go wrong with any of them. There’s a specific Great Axe obtainable at the very end of the game that would likely take the top spot overall, but given that you have less than an hour of playtime left when you reach that point, it’s a rather disappointing find. As such, your best bet is to grab the mighty Seven Strivings Great Axe early in the game, and keep it upgraded throughout your adventure instead. Here’s what to know and where to find it. - Billy Givens Read More
Split Fiction is equal parts heartwarming tale and heart-pounding adventure, expertly blending sci-fi and fantasy into a creative cooperative journey unlike anything you’ve seen. Before you dive in with a friend or loved one, though, here are four things you should know about the game. - Billy Givens Read More
Daggers are the tried-and-true weapon of a rogue, but they can be mixed and matched into any playstyle in Avowed, thanks to the game’s focus on class freedom. Whether you’re a dagger user slinging spells with your other hand, or wielding a shield for some extra protection, you’d do well to grab the powerful Sheathed in Summer dagger during the opening hours of the game. Here’s what to know about this fiery dagger and how to get it. - Billy Givens Read More
Picture this: You’ve just capsized and crashlanded on a remote island with a fort looming overhead. You’re defenseless, and a strange blue being is sifting through your ship’s remnants. You need a weapon, and in the moment, anything will suffice, like the dagger or wand on the ground before you. That’s all good, but a bit of wood and steel won’t suffice for long. You need to upgrade your weapons and armor in Avowed if you wish to go toe-to-toe with some of Eora’s fearsome beasts. Here’s how I survived untold encounters with a better weapon and a bit of fire magic. - Brandon Morgan Read More
Whether you followed an intricate online build guide, or decided to wing the entire experience and choose fabulous skills and passives, Path of Exile 2 offers a metric ton of variety regarding how you grow in power. But one of the most essential aspects isn’t your class or abilities; it’s the gear you wield. If you’re rocking standard-tier gear, you’re in for a bad time. You need to up your game by farming uniques in Path of Exile 2 to stand toe-to-toe with end-game bosses and other players. - Brandon Morgan Read More
Looking to get some help from Ares in Hades II? In the second major patch since the game launched in early access, the Warsong Update, Supergiant has added this new Olympian, and you can get him on your side. However, you’ll have to impress him before you can earn any of his boons—here’s what you need to do to unlock Ares in Hades II. - Parker Johnson Read More
Hazelight Studios has once again brought a whole heap of co-op joy with its newest game, Split Fiction, which sends two players on a high-stakes quest across high fantasy and sci-fi settings. There are plenty of funny and heartfelt moments for you and a friend to experience in this adventure. But if you’re wondering how many hours of cooperative fun there is to be had, we’ve got the answer for you. Here’s how long it takes to beat Split Fiction. - Billy Givens Read More