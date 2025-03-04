Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

How To Get All The Adra You'll Need In Avowed

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Game Tips

How To Get All The Adra You'll Need In Avowed

Follow these methods and you'll upgrade everything to the max

By
Samuel Moreno
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Kai stands next to a giant pillar of Adra.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

When you’re not testing different weapon combos in Avowed, you’re probably searching for the many collectibles and resources within The Living Lands. Out of everything there is to find, the finite resource Adra is one of the most important. You’ll need these when it comes time to upgrade your weapons and armor to higher quality tiers. Knowing how to get Adra is your biggest obstacle, but we can help with that.

Advertisement

Where to Find Every Type of Adra

There are four types of Adra to be found on your journey. Each one correlates to a specific quality level to which you can upgrade equipment. Additionally, they’re introduced along with every region you unlock. While your basic Adra can be found everywhere, Corrupted Adra will only be found in the last two regions. Here is the introductory area for each:

  • Adra - Dawnshore
  • Awakened Adra - Emerald Stair
  • Corrupted Adra - Scatterscarp
  • Adra Ban - Galawain’s Tusks

Pretty much every type of Adra can be acquired through the methods following. Just keep in mind that the region you’re in will determine what type you get.

SLIDE #1Defeat Boss Enemies

Octav the Firebrand boss fight.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

The first method you’ll likely come across for gathering Adra is defeating bosses. These are any powerful enemies with full-screen health bars you encounter during quests or as bounties. Although not all of them drop the precious resource, there is a high likelihood that you’ll be able to find some nearby. So many of these side quests and bounties occur in off-the-beaten-path areas that are perfect for great loot, after all.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Open Golden Chests

Open Golden Chests

A golden chest containing Awakened Adra.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

To expand on what I mentioned above, chests are a great way to find more materials, although Adra is exclusive to Gold Chests. While it’s not a guarantee you’ll always get some in these, they do offer the highest rarity loot and can give you unique equipment instead. Don’t feel bad if you end up with the latter, because these can be converted into Adra too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Break down Unique Equipment

Break down Unique Equipment

The breaking down items screen.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

Since you need Adra to upgrade equipment to new quality levels, it stands to reason that the opposite process will give you some of the resource back. One of the best ways to increase your Adra count is to break down any unique equipment you find and don’t want. Which type you receive is dependent on the quality of the equipment, so don’t expect to get anything from a Common item. I’d suggest breaking down any lower-leveled unique item that you’re not attached to for role-playing or transmog reasons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Crafting in camps

Crafting in camps

The crafting screen for Corrupted Adra.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

Another method to acquire most types of Adra is to simply craft it. While you can’t craft the basic level of Adra, every other type can be made using pieces of the level below it. This goes hand-in-hand with breaking down unique equipment, as you’ll need some way to turn the lower-leveled Adra you’re refunded into the rarer kinds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Purchase from select vendors

Purchase from select vendors

A merchant screen selling Adra Ban.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

It’s not all about discovery and loot—spending your money is another option. Select merchant NPCs in each region will have Adra for you to buy. Some will only offer the Adra introduced in that region, while others will have some of the previous tier as well. Take note that their stock of these resources is limited, and they will not add more later on. And save up—it’s not cheap!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Find Strangled Adra

Find Strangled Adra

Some strangled adra in the woods.
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Kotaku

Nestled within each of the primary four regions, as well as the final endgame area, is a single crystal called Strangled Adra. They’re a little larger than the Waystones you use to set up party camp and fast travel with. Interacting with the first four will give you the Adra introduced in that region. The last one doesn’t give anything but will count toward the Pillars of Eternity achievement.

Advertisement

While you could always keep trading equipment for every stronger piece you find, you’re bound to come across a weapon or piece of armor that you want to keep around for your Avowed journey. Make sure to be confident in your upgrades, since Adra isn’t widely available. Otherwise, have fun upgrading a cool-looking sword or an early game OP bow to Legendary if you want.

.

Advertisement

7 / 7