How To Get All The Adra You'll Need In Avowed

When you’re not testing different weapon combos in Avowed, you’re probably searching for the many collectibles and resources within The Living Lands. Out of everything there is to find, the finite resource Adra is one of the most important. You’ll need these when it comes time to upgrade your weapons and armor to higher quality tiers. Knowing how to get Adra is your biggest obstacle, but we can help with that.

Where to Find Every Type of Adra

There are four types of Adra to be found on your journey. Each one correlates to a specific quality level to which you can upgrade equipment. Additionally, they’re introduced along with every region you unlock. While your basic Adra can be found everywhere, Corrupted Adra will only be found in the last two regions. Here is the introductory area for each:

Adra - Dawnshore

Awakened Adra - Emerald Stair

Corrupted Adra - Scatterscarp

Adra Ban - Galawain’s Tusks

Pretty much every type of Adra can be acquired through the methods following. Just keep in mind that the region you’re in will determine what type you get.

Defeat Boss Enemies

The first method you’ll likely come across for gathering Adra is defeating bosses. These are any powerful enemies with full-screen health bars you encounter during quests or as bounties. Although not all of them drop the precious resource, there is a high likelihood that you’ll be able to find some nearby. So many of these side quests and bounties occur in off-the-beaten-path areas that are perfect for great loot, after all.