Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

Love Your Older Gear? Here's How To Transmog In Avowed

Mostly one for the third-person players, this is how to keep the slick fit you prefer

By
John Walker
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Calvin showing off his transmogrifier, over the top of an Avowed screenshot.
Image: Bill Watterson / Obisidian / Kotaku

Avowed features very customizable characters, so you’ll likely spend quite a while in the character creation suite getting things just right. Granted, you won’t be able to see your character very often if you play the game entirely in first-person, but you’ll be able to admire them in all their glory if you switch to third-person. And if you opt for that camera mode, you’d probably also like for their gear to look, you know, cool.

Suggested Reading

Don't Sleep On This Indie Roguelike Cult Hit And Its First Major Update In Five Years
After Working On Oblivion Fan Remake For A Decade, Its Devs Aren't Worried About The Rumored Official One
Ex-Dragon Age Producer Asks People To Stop Harassing Developers, Gets Predictable Response
Take A Tour Through Halo Infinite's Newest Arena Maps
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Don't Sleep On This Indie Roguelike Cult Hit And Its First Major Update In Five Years
After Working On Oblivion Fan Remake For A Decade, Its Devs Aren't Worried About The Rumored Official One
Ex-Dragon Age Producer Asks People To Stop Harassing Developers, Gets Predictable Response
Take A Tour Through Halo Infinite's Newest Arena Maps
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Thankfully, Avowed allows you to transmogrify (“transmog” for short) your gear, meaning you can take the look of one piece of armor and apply it to another. This lets you upgrade to gear with better stats while maintaining a fashionable appearance, or a preferred look. Here’s how you can transmog your gear in Avowed.

Advertisement

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Fortnite Players Have Now Raised Over $70 Million For Ukraine

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
Fortnite Players Have Now Raised Over $70 Million For Ukraine

How to transmogrify your gear in Avowed

If you want to transmog your armor in Avowed, make sure you’ve equipped the gear with the stats you want for your character, then open your inventory and navigate to whichever piece of gear you want to make your equipped piece appear as. Left click (or press RT on a controller) this piece of gear to complete the transmog.

Advertisement

An important note, however, is to remember that you must actively own the gear that you’d like to use the appearance of. If you sell it or break it down, you won’t be able to use that look on your other armor sets. So be sure to hang on to any particularly rad pieces of armor you come across, so you can continue proving that you have killer fashion sense. Don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t look damn snazzy.

Avowed is available now on Xbox and PC. And before you ask, no, you can’t transmog one of those into a copy for PlayStation 5. But there are (currently unconfirmed) rumors that the game will also make its way to Sony’s console eventually.

Advertisement

.