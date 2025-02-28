Avowed's Best Bow Is Bought From A Posh Shop Right At The Start

Avowed’s selection of unique bows is well-rounded, but one known as The Long Touch is perhaps the best choice for most Rangers. While you could argue that the Ancient Alacrity is truly the best, it can’t be obtained until the final stretch of the game’s main story, making it a difficult recommendation. Meanwhile, The Long Touch can be found early and should make for an excellent weapon throughout the majority of your adventure. Here’s what you need to know about it and where to find it.

The Long Touch passive bonus and enchantments

The Long Touch comes with the Lesser Opening Strike passive bonus, which grants +5 percent damage when hitting foes with full health. This mediocre bonus isn’t the bread and butter of this bow, so it’s not something to think too much about.

The Long Touch comes with the Grim Focus enchantment, which gives you +10 percent critical hit chance when fine aiming. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Lethal Focus - Increases the critical chance to +20 percent when fine aiming.

Thrill of the Hunt - Gives you 10 percent extra attack damage and 20 percent extra attack speed for 6 seconds after killing an enemy.

Where to find The Long Touch

The Long Touch is available very early in the game, after you gain access to Paradis within the first region of Dawnshore. Unlike many unique weapons, this one is purchased from a nameless militia merchant in Northern Paradis (also known as Hightown). She can be found within the Militia Headquarters, which is located in the northeastern segment of this upper-class area.

The militia merchant sells The Long Touch for 4,320 coins, which is quite a lot of dough early in the game. Sell anything you don’t need from your adventures and try to save up for it if necessary. You should find plenty of gems and weapons even during this opening part of your journey, so you’ll be able to snag it in no time. I believe in you.

With The Long Touch now in your possession, head on back into the great big world of Avowed and start sniping bonces. And don’t forget to use those Power Shots for faster speed and fine aiming for more crit chance!

