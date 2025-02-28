Avowed's Best Arquebus Has A Very Silly Name

Avowed has a pretty wide variety of weapons to choose from, so you’re free to decide if you want to bonk baddies with melee armaments or pop their noggins with ranged options. If you’ve chosen the Arquebus (long gun) as your weapon of choice, you may want to snag Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus, which is accessible a little ways past the game’s halfway point. Here’s what you need to know about Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus and where to find it.

Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus passive bonus and enchantments

Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus comes with the Concussive Grudge passive bonus, which deals high Stun damage at short range and pushes enemies back. This is extremely useful as a gun user, as you’ll need to reload after each shot.

Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus comes with the Meteoric Burst enchantment, which causes nearby enemies to be dealt fire accumulation after you kill a foe. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Meteoric Devastation - Killing an enemy will cause moderate Fire accumulation on nearby foes.

Lingering Inferno - Killing an enemy will leave a lingering burning area-of-effect that will deal high Fire accumulation to nearby enemies.

Where to find Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus

Surprisingly, Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus is one of Avowed’s top-tier weapons that isn’t found out in the wild. Instead, you’ll need to purchase the gun from a merchant named Kampeki, who is located in Thirdborn, the seaside city you’ll visit while exploring Scattersharp.

Kampeki can be found by taking an immediate right when you first enter Thirdborn. She sells Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus for 42,768 coins. That’s a hefty investment, but it’s worth it for an Arquebus user looking for improved crowd control, survivability, and high damage output, so don’t be a cheapass!

Kampeki also sells a solid pistol called Fair Play, though I wouldn’t go so far as to call it the best the game has to offer. And don’t forget to buy some lockpicks from her (and every merchant you come across) so you can open loot chests and doors!