Avowed's Best Pistol Has Enemy-Tracking Bullets

For those who like the smell of gunpowder during their trip through The Living Lands, there are a lot of great pistols to find in Avowed. Snagging the best one, though, will have to wait until you’re in the game’s final region, Galawain’s Tusks. The Magic Pistol may have a generic name, but it’s a damn fine weapon to keep on your hip. Here’s what to know about the Magic Pistol and where to find it.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Magic Pistol passive bonus and enchantments

The Magic Pistol comes with the Foe-Seeker passive bonus, which allows your bullets to seek and target foes. This takes a bit of pressure off you to have perfect aim.

Advertisement

The Magic Pistol comes with the Infused Shot enchantment, which causes your Power Attacks to deal massive Stun damage. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Unstable Shot - Power Shots will also deal moderate Stun damage to nearby enemies.

Pistoleer’s Grace - Killing any enemy will grant you 50 percent reload speed for ten seconds.

Advertisement

Where to find the Magic Pistol

Advertisement

The Magic Pistol is found within the Ekidan Workshop in Galawain’s Tusks, meaning you won’t be able to score it until pretty late in the game, unfortunately. You’ll come across the Ekidan Workshop on the far left side of the map within the Slumbering Fields.

As you enter the Ekidan Workshop, you’ll immediately be greeted with a spot to jump across. On the other side are some stairs leading down in the direction from which you just came. Follow those down to find broken wood covering a hidden entrance.

Advertisement

Break the wood here to open access to a new room with a single treasure chest within. Open this treasure chest to find the Magic Pistol.

With the Magic Pistol and its tracking bullets, you’re all set for cosplaying as a character from the movie Wanted. I feel like we all kind of forgot about how cool that movie was. Like, they curved bullets with their brains or something. How much more awesome can you get? Anyway, go play more Avowed. I’ll be here reminiscing about movies.

Advertisement

.