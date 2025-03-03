Avowed's Best Sword Might Be The Best Weapon In The Whole Game

Avowed’s fiery Last Light of Day isn’t just the best one-handed sword in the game, it’s arguably the best weapon you can find period, thanks to its high damage, fire accumulation, and fantastic enchantment that restores your health upon killing enemies. The fact that it can be obtained so early in the game makes it even more incredible.

If you’re planning to use one-handed weapons (or happen to be eager to try a battlemage build), it’s highly recommended you grab Last Light of Day as soon as possible. Here’s what you need to know and how to get it.

Last Light of Day passive bonus and enchantments

Last Light of Day comes with the Dawn’s Remembrance passive bonus, which deals +10 percent bonus fire damage to enemies hit. Fire damage is extremely powerful in Avowed, making this an excellent way to build up fire accumulation alongside slinging a few spells.

Last Light of Day comes with the Golden Sun’s Ascent enchantment, which restores 3 percent of your health every time you kill an enemy. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Golden Sun’s Zenith - Increases the health restored by killing an enemy to 10 percent.

Blinding Daybreak - Parrying an enemy successfully will deal high Stun damage to them.

Where to find Last Light of Day

Last Light of Day is obtained by reaching the end of the “Dawntreader” side-quest in Avowed’s first region Dawnshore. You can pick up this side-quest from a character named Ofryc in the Administration District of Paradis.

This is a relatively lengthy side-quest that will send you to the far north area of Dawnshore to a location called the Eothasian Temple. It’s quite a trek up there, and it might be best to do as one of your final tasks during your time at Dawnshore, giving you time to level up your current weapon to take on the mobs there.

Luckily, most of the quest is pretty straightforward once you’re inside the Eothasian Temple, so follow along and explore until you meet a curious character named Sargamis, who will immediately turn “Dawntreader” into one of the most compelling side-quests in the game.

As you reach the end of the quest and return to Sargamis, you’ll be prompted to either save his life or slay him in battle. You should absolutely make the choice that seems right for your character during this decision, as neither choice will lock you out of obtaining Last Light of Day.

If you opt to save Sargamis, he will give you Last Light of Day as a reward. If you choose to kill him instead, you can loot the sword from his body.

However you chose to deal with Sargamis at the end of the “Dawntreader” quest, you’ll now be in possession of an immensely powerful weapon. And you’ll have plenty of time to make good use of it, as there’s still a hell of a lot of Avowed left to see!

