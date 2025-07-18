Report: FromSoftware's Next Unannounced Game Is Closer Than We Think

FromSoftware has always been a prolific studio, pumping out new spin-offs and sequels at blistering rate without slipping on quality. So, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to hear the studio’s next unannounced game is closer than we think. According to one new report, it’s codenamed “FMC” and releasing before the end of 2026.

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History

Mp1st reports that FromSoftware is “in the advanced stages of production on another, as-yet-unannounced project: a multiplatform game with the codename FMC.” It specifies that the codename is likely an abbreviation, and notes that the codenames for Dark Souls II, III, Remastered, and Armored Core VI all started with F as well. Could a new Dark Souls, Dark Souls III remaster, or Armored Core VI spin-off be less than a year away?

Advertisement

That’s the speculation now, given that this unannounced project is multi-platform, unlike The Duskbloods, FromSoftware’s multiplayer exclusive coming to Switch 2 in 2026. Mp1st also suggests that the studio’s DLCs often reuse codenames, so it’s likely any big new expansions for Elden Ring Nightreign are separate from this as well. Given that multiplayer spin-off’s strong sales and room to grow, we’re likely to see meaningful ongoing support for it at least through the next year.

Advertisement

Coupled with the fact that FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki seems intent on never revisiting Bloodborne, fan speculation has turned to Dark Souls III and Armored Core VI. Dark Souls II is the least-loved entry in the series and already received a next-gen port for PS4/Xbox One. Armored Core, meanwhile, has a history of getting expansions spun-off into standalone games not long after release. If Armored Core VI didn’t get something along those lines, it would be the first game in the mech fighting series not to see a direct follow-up within a couple years of release.

Advertisement

What we can confidently say FromSoftware isn’t working on is Elden Ring 2. “We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2,” Miyazaki said at the PlayStation Partner Awards last year. He said the studio is instead exploring new types of genres, which is clearly reflected in both Nightreign (online PVE) and The Duskbloods (online PVP). But the studio hasn’t abandoned single-player games either.

“As previously mentioned, [The Duskbloods] is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward,” Miyazaki said earlier this year. “We still intend to actively develop single-player focused games such as this that embrace our more traditional style.”

Advertisement

My money’s on this reportedly new, nearly complete project being Armored Core-related, but we’ll have to wait and see. Given the hot streak FromSoftware is on, I trust them to deliver on whatever they’re making.

.