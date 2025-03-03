Avowed's Best Dagger Sets Absolutely Everything On Fire

Daggers are the tried-and-true weapon of a rogue, but they can be mixed and matched into any playstyle in Avowed, thanks to the game’s focus on class freedom. Whether you’re a dagger user slinging spells with your other hand, or wielding a shield for some extra protection, you’d do well to grab the powerful Sheathed in Summer dagger during the opening hours of the game. Here’s what to know about this fiery dagger and how to get it.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Sheathed in Summer passive bonus and enchantments

Sheathed in Summer comes with the Burning Lash passive bonus, which grants your hits +10 percent bonus fire damage. Fire is generally the most powerful damaging magic in the game, making this a killer choice regardless of whether you’re going for a battlemage build or standard rogue vibe.

Advertisement

Sheathed in Summer comes with the Glimmering Embers enchantment, which deals moderate fire accumulation to any enemy when performing a full combo attack on them. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Burning Pyre - Your full combo attacks will also cause moderate fire accumulation on nearby enemies.

Flint and Iron - A successful parry will cause high fire accumulation on the attacker.

Advertisement

Where to find Sheathed in Summer

Advertisement

Sheathed in Summer is obtainable early in the game within the Dawnshore region. You can loot it after you find and defeat a bounty by the name of Octav the Firebrand. This bounty is located in the Godless Ruins north of the city of Paradis. You don’t need to have accepted the bounty for Octav the Firebrand to show up, so you can go fight him whenever you’re ready.

Octav the Firebrand is accompanied by a group of henchmen that would love to see you dead as soon as you engage them. Play it safe and pick them off before taking on Octav himself. He uses aggressive melee attacks, so be ready to dodge and whittle down his health bar as quickly as you can. When you’ve completed the fight, loot Octav’s corpse to score Sheathed in Summer.

Advertisement

Oh, also make sure you grab Octav’s Adra Tooth so that you can turn in the bounty back in Paradis to get a nice reward, too. Two birds, one stone!