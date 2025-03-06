4 Things To Know Before Playing Co-Op Action Game Split Fiction

Whether you’re playing couch-based or online co-op, you only need to purchase a single copy of Split Fiction for both players to enjoy the experience. If the two of you are both sat on a couch, you can obviously share a screen. However, if you’re a pair playing online, the game’s owner can use a Friend’s Pass to allow their friend to join in free of charge.

Even better, your Friend’s Pass works cross-platform! This means if you grab the game on PlayStation 5 and your friend has an Xbox Series X, you’re still golden. Same goes for PC! No matter where you like to play your games, Split Fiction is good to go.