4 Things To Know Before Playing Co-Op Action Game Split Fiction

Split Fiction is equal parts heartwarming tale and heart-pounding adventure, expertly blending sci-fi and fantasy into a creative cooperative journey unlike anything you’ve seen. Before you dive in with a friend or loved one, though, here are four things you should know about the game.
Your Friend’s Pass works cross-platform
Whether you’re playing couch-based or online co-op, you only need to purchase a single copy of Split Fiction for both players to enjoy the experience. If the two of you are both sat on a couch, you can obviously share a screen. However, if you’re a pair playing online, the game’s owner can use a Friend’s Pass to allow their friend to join in free of charge.
Even better, your Friend’s Pass works cross-platform! This means if you grab the game on PlayStation 5 and your friend has an Xbox Series X, you’re still golden. Same goes for PC! No matter where you like to play your games, Split Fiction is good to go.
Checkpoints are plentiful, so be patient with your pals
Split Fiction isn’t an extraordinarily challenging game, but its difficulty is no doubt a notch above developer Hazelight’s previous title, It Takes Two. There are a lot of segments during the game that require intense focus and quick thinking to overcome, as both players help one another bypass obstacles or defeat enemies.
Luckily, Split Fiction’s checkpoint system is quite generous, and failure rarely puts you back more than a minute’s worth of gameplay. With this in mind, be patient if you’re playing with friends or family who don’t have your killer gaming acumen. With a bit of trial and error, you’ll get past even the most frustrating hangups!
Side stories are some of the best sections of the game
As you venture through the sci-fi and fantasy lands thought up by main characters Mio and Zoe, you’ll also encounter quite a few side stories that can be explored. These bite-sized levels tend to have only one or two main gimmicks to focus on, and they provide some of the most unique, adorable, and funny experiences the game has to offer.
These shorter levels are accessed via side story bubbles (pictured above) that often sit off to the side of an area as you move through levels. In most cases, one of the characters will mention that there’s one nearby—though not always—so be diligent if you’d like to see them all.
Stop and smell the roses
Split Fiction’s isn’t just about action and puzzle-solving. In addition to the game’s main path and exciting side stories, there are numerous optional things throughout its levels that you can interact with. Some of these, such as benches for your character to rest on, offer quiet moments of reflection with a good view. Elsewhere, you may come across hilarious interactions like a cauldron where you can make potions that turn you into funny creatures, just for laughs. So don’t rush! Take your time and soak in all the game has to offer.
Split Fiction is an exciting and endlessly creative outing that co-op fans shouldn’t miss. If you want to dive into it, it’s available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
