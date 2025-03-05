Avowed's Best Great Axe Is There For The Taking At The Start Of The Game

There are a whole bunch of Great Axes that are worth hauling around in Avowed, and it’s hard to go wrong with any of them. There’s a specific Great Axe obtainable at the very end of the game that would likely take the top spot overall, but given that you have less than an hour of playtime left when you reach that point, it’s a rather disappointing find. As such, your best bet is to grab the mighty Seven Strivings Great Axe early in the game, and keep it upgraded throughout your adventure instead. Here’s what to know and where to find it.
Seven Strivings passive bonus and enchantments
Seven Strivings comes with the Vicious Strikes passive bonus, which increases your critical strike chance by five percent. This may not seem like a particularly meaningful increase, but any improvement to critical strike chance is a win, especially against tougher foes you’ll be wailing on for a while.
Seven Strivings comes with the Determined Step enchantment, which grants you +15 percent movement speed for 10 seconds after defeating an enemy. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:
- Victorious March - Increases the movement speed increase after killing an enemy to 30 percent for 10 seconds.
- Restoring Pause - Successfully parrying an attack restores 20 percent of your health.
Where to find Seven Strivings
Seven Strivings can be snagged extremely early in your journey through Avowed. As a matter of fact, you can run up and grab it pretty much as soon as you set foot in Dawnshore, as it’s just found out in the open at a location known as The Falls in the far north of the region.
However, while you can certainly run to The Falls right away and grab Seven Strivings, you may be a bit underpowered to fight the bounty enemy Ralga who lives within this area, so perhaps it’s best to wait a short while before venturing up there.
Whatever you decide to do, you’ll find Seven Strivings on a corpse behind the waterfall where you fight Ralga. Yeah, it’s really that easy!
While you’re there—and assuming you’re powerful enough to do so—go ahead and take down Ralga and loot Ralga’s Head from the ogre’s lifeless corpse. You’ll be able to turn this in for a reward at the bounty board in Paradis. You’re racking up wins, aren’t ya?
Hed - An image of a character wielding the Seven Strivings Great Axe in Avowed.
Map - An image of a map showing the location of the Seven Strivings weapon in avowed.
Weapon - An image of a dead corpse in Avowed with the Seven Strivings weapon stuck in it.