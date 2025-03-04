What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained
Get Ahead In Path Of Exile 2 By Farming Uniques

Here are some strategies to maximize your chances of finding powerful, unique items

By
Brandon Morgan
Red beams of magic sweep the battlefield in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

Whether you followed an intricate online build guide, or decided to wing the entire experience and choose fabulous skills and passives, Path of Exile 2 offers a metric ton of variety regarding how you grow in power. But one of the most essential aspects isn’t your class or abilities; it’s the gear you wield. If you’re rocking standard-tier gear, you’re in for a bad time. You need to up your game by farming uniques in Path of Exile 2 to stand toe-to-toe with end-game bosses and other players.

Increase your odds of acquiring unique item drops in PoE 2

While you’re not guaranteed to receive a unique drop from any activity in the game, you can increase your odds through farming, utilizing key items, and gambling a bit with your gold. The latter is, of course, one of the more challenging and bland ways to gain power, but some people like that challenge.

Farm bosses

Farm bosses

Fighting the Mighty Silverfist boss in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games / Kotaku

The most common way for most players to obtain a rare, unique item in Path of Exile 2 is by farming. You can either farm high-level enemies throughout key zones, or farm bosses across the campaign and the countless optional bosses scattered about each act. In total, there are around 100 bosses in the game, and they all have a chance to drop rare and unique items that bolster your power levels.

It’s usually best to visit a zone that’s two or three levels below your current one; that way, you stand a chance at farming rather than simply surviving an enemy’s onslaught. Furthermore, choose a boss you genuinely enjoy fighting, as you’ll wind up repeating the battle repeatedly by clearing the instance and starting a fresh one.

Use an Orb of Chances

Use an Orb of Chances

A unique random shield in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games / Kotaku

An Orb of Chance is a rare gemstone-like item that offers a chance to evolve a normal item into a unique item, or outright destroy the item. It’s a gamble. You can obtain an Orb of Chance by:

  • Disenchanting magical equipment and items by speaking to Una (Act 1), Zarka (Act 2), or Servi (Act 3).
  • Slaying enemies throughout any zone in the game.
  • Visit a Currency Exchange NPC, which unlocks upon Cruel Difficulty after finishing Act 3 on Normal.
Gamble at a Vendor

Gamble at a Vendor

A random item purchase from vendors in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games / Kotaku

Alternatively, you can speak to one of the many vendors spread across each Act of the game. Some of them sell random items that offer a slight chance to drop a unique variant, but it will cost you thousands of gold per item, and there’s no guarantee you’ll receive a unique item in exchange.

Depending on the vendor you speak with, they may sell two-handed weapons, crossbows, various armor pieces, or even jewelry—all randomized yet expensive.

To successfully grind anything in Path of Exile 2, consider choosing the best solo class to help you level through Wraeclast! PoE 2 is available now in Early Access on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

