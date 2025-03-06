Split Fiction Is Out Now, Here's Why You'll Want To Get Distracted By It

Hazelight Studios has once again brought a whole heap of co-op joy with its newest game, Split Fiction, which sends two players on a high-stakes quest across high fantasy and sci-fi settings. There are plenty of funny and heartfelt moments for you and a friend to experience in this adventure. But if you’re wondering how many hours of cooperative fun there is to be had, we’ve got the answer for you. Here’s how long it takes to beat Split Fiction.

How long does it take to beat Split Fiction?

Seeing as Split Fiction is an entirely cooperative title, the time it takes you to see it through depends largely on the skill level of both players. However, the average playthrough of Split Fiction will take roughly 12 hours. This would be simply pushing through the game’s main storyline with minimal distractions.

It’s worth noting, though, that the distractions are half the fun of Split Fiction! Fully completing the game and snagging every trophy or achievement will take some dedication, as you’ll need to be on the same page about finishing every side story and finding a variety of optional one-off moments throughout the game.

Luckily, Split Fiction has a very generous chapter select that allows you to revisit past segments of the game and wrap up any side content you may have missed on your first pass through a level. This makes full completion much less stressful, leaving you to enjoy your initial play at a pace that feels right for you and your gaming partner.

If you’re a completionist looking to get the absolute most out of Split Fiction, you can expect to spend around 15 hours experiencing its sci-fi and fantasy worlds. This includes stopping to check out all of the side stories and fun little interactions, or using the aforementioned chapter select to catch up on any of these you missed your first time through the game.

Split Fiction is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And remember: Only one person has to buy the game, as it features a Friend’s Pass that allows a second person to play for free. So you only have half the excuses for not jumping into this thrilling co-op adventure right away!

