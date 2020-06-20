Animal Crossing Player Has Too Many Fans

“Too Many Cooks Fans” Gif : Nintendo ( Twitter

This week we celebrate Juneteenth, clean up an apartment in Deus Ex, meet the snake who swallowed an AK-47, find out when Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is releasing on PS5 and find out how many fans in Animal Crossing is too many.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Ashely Parrish’s latest big piece is all about the best games to play on Juneteenth, a holiday which I’m ashamed to admit I didn’t know about until just a few years ago. Read this. It’s good.

I guess if we aren’t getting a new Deus Ex game anytime soon, fans will have to help fill the void.

Growing up in Florida it was always wild to meet people who loved the Confederacy and also considered themselves patriots and “True Americans”. Folks, if you want to be a patriot, stop waving around the flag of a failed foreign nation that killed a shit ton of US soldiers on US soil. Weirdos.

These Call of Duty weapon skins are getting weirder and weirder with each season.

See how easy it is to understand this graph and the data. That’s why artists aren’t worthless or “non-essential.”

Silent Hills 2 looking scary as fuck.

“ANYWAY, THANKS FOR COMING BY. PLEASE SIT ANYWHERE YOU WANT....I SAID SIT ANYWHERE YOU WANT. ALSO, IS ANYONE ELSE HOT???!”

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

One of the cooler looking games revealed at the EA Play event on Thursday. You can see everything that was announced here!

I’m going to set aside some time and get this game on PSVR and finally play it. Not a huge Walking Dead fan, but all the gifs and videos I’ve seen of this game have me excited to try it out.

It’s like a normal story, but with sick nollies.

A game all about killing Boomers!? You have my attention.