Everything Announced At EA Play Live 2020

Screenshot : Kotaku ( EA )

Electronic Arts had a small slate of announcements for its not-E3 presentation today, including a new Skate game that is very early in development, Apex Legends coming to Switch, and more details on Star Wars: Squadrons. Here’s the complete rundown.

Skate is coming back—eventually.

They have “a long way to go” and this is “just the beginning” and thanks for your “patience” so definitely do not hold your breath. “You commented this into existence,” said a developer.



Apex Legends is coming to Switch and Steam this fall, with cross-play.

That means that later this year, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Origin, and Switch players will all be able to enjoy some battles royale together. The next Apex event, Lost Treasures, hits on June 23, and brings a variety of new features and items.

We learned more about Star Wars: Squadrons and saw gameplay.

The “definitive Star Wars pilot experience” will have a single-player story mode that lets you play as a few different pilots in different scenarios, flying for both the Empire and the New Republic in a story just after Return of the Jedi. It’ll also have 5v5 multiplayer. Eight different ships will be playable. There’s cross-play between consoles and PC, and also between flat-screen play and VR as well. The whole game is playable in VR, optionally. Coming October 2.

The third game from Hazelight (A Way Out) is called It Takes Two.

According to director Josef Fares, it’s a “co-op action adventure platformer that will blow your fucking mind away.” Will be released in 2021.

Lost In Random is the new game from Zoink Games.

Movie trailer voice: In a world where randomness is feared and shunned, a little girl befriends a little anthropomorphic die named Dicey. Coming 2021.



Seven EA games will come to Switch over the next 12 months.

This includes the previously-announced Apex Legends and tomorrow’s release of Burnout Paradise.



EA will publish the previously-announced game Rocket Arena very soon.

This colorful shooter was announced by indie studio Final Strike Games last year, but is now under EA’s aegis. The original version had a closed beta last year as an FPS, but it’s now been overhauled into third person. Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Origin, and Steam, with crossplay, on July 14.

Next-generation work in progress from BioWare. Screenshot : Kotaku ( EA )

Criterion, BioWare, DICE, and EA Motive are making next-gen console games.

They showed some i n-development footage from next-gen development kits. They didn’t actually name any of those games, mind you. But they’re making them! They will come out, probably! At some point. Maybe.