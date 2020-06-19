Crash Bandicoot 4 Is Coming

Image : Taiwan Digital Software Ratings ( Activision )

Between Gemetsu discovering listings for the Xbox One and PS4 game on Taiwan’s Digital Game Rating website, a mailing I received from Activision containing a Crash-themed puzzle, and developer Toys for Bob teasing a Monday game reveal, the bandicoot is out of the bag. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is in the works.

I can’t say much about the first numbered game in the Crash Bandicoot series since 1998's Crash Bandicoot: Warped (known as Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped in Europe), except to say that the developer behind Skylanders, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the perfect studio for the job.

Tune in Monday, June 22 for the full reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.