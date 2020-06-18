Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed (Again) Until November 19

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077Newsdelaycd projekt red2020Kotakucore
Illustration for article titled iCyberpunk 2077/i Delayed (Again) Until November 19
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has announced that fans will have to wait a bit longer to play Cyberpunk 2077. It has been delayed until November 19. It was originally going to release in September.

On Twitter today, CD Projekt Red apologized for the delay and explained the situation that led to Cyberpunk 2077's release date being pushed back nearly two months.

The studio said in a tweet announcing the delay that all the content in the game is finished. However, because the game is so large and complex, CD Projekt Red wanted more time to “iron out” bugs and make sure all parts of the game are balanced and working properly.

This isn’t the first time Cybperunk 2077 has been delayed. Originally it was planned to release in April of this year, but in January was delayed until September. And now it has been delayed again. Games are hard to make, folks.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a long development cycle, with the game first being announced back in 2012.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

