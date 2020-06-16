Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
There's A Kingdom Hearts Rhythm Game Coming To Consoles This Year

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom HeartsXbox OnePS4SwitchSquare Enixkotakucorerhythmkingdom hearts: Melody of Memory
Gif: Square Enix (Kotaku)

Coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch later this year in Japan (no Western release details yet), Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is a rhythm action game featuring music and characters from throughout the long-running RPG series.

Square Enix launched the Japanese website for the game today, following a leak of the game’s logo on the website for the game Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road earlier this week. The trailer (via Nibel on Twitter) shows players traveling from stage to stage in a Gummi ship, as well as a variety of rhythm gameplay types. And for players worried this is just a throwaway spinoff, the trailer ends with heavy plot business, because Kingdom Hearts.

For those of you keeping score, this means the first Kingdom Hearts game on Switch is a rhythm game. Also worth noting, the game’s abbreviation is Kingdom Hearts: MoM.

