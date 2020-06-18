Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
EA Is Making A New Skate Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:skate
skateeaea sportskotaku core
Finally! After all the campaigning and all the years, EA today made a very brief announcement that a new Skate game is in development.

And...that’s about it. That’s all we know.

But hey, new Skate game! We can stop asking now!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

