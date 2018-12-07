The 2018 Game Awards have come and gone. You can see a list of all the winners here, but if you missed anything, here’s what happened during this night of very pretty music from Red Dead Redemption 2, and also Rivers Cuomo in an aviator jacket.



Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order Is A Switch Exclusive

Coming in 2019, Black Order comes 10 years after the last game in the series and is developed by Team Ninja and published by Nintendo. It will be both single-player and multiplayer, supporting up to four players.

Far Cry New Dawn Releases February 15

Far Cry New Dawn takes place after the events of Far Cry 5 and will see players face off against The Project at Eden’s Gate, the main game’s cult, led by some bad-ass looking twins. I am fascinated by the fact that the cult was more or less right, but the big news is that the dog can ride in the car, which is all we really wanted.

Supergiant’s New Game Is In Early Access Now

Bastion and Pyre developer Supergiant announced Hades, a roguelike dungeon crawler available in early access now on the Epic Games store. It has the same isometric look as their previous games, which is good enough for me.

Anthem Still Looks Good

We saw a new trailer for Bioware’s Anthem, which comes out February 22. Bioware says there won’t be the branching narratives we’ve seen in other of their games.

Crash Team Racing comes out June 21

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a remake of Naughty Dog’s 1999 game, coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Obsidian’s New Game Is The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds, Obsidian’s new game, will be a first-person shooter with RPG touches that looks like Fallout: New Vegas in space. It’s set to release in 2019.

Hello Games Is Making The Last Campfire

The Last Campfire will be a “Hello Games Short” from the No Man’s Sky developer. It will be an adventure full of “lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.” With their NMS updates this year, Hello Games seems to really be on a roll.

Sonic Fox Won Best Esports Player

Sonic Fox gave an adorable speech for his Best Esports Player win, shouting out LGBTQ+ folks and furries, even as he was supposed to wrap it up. “I’m gay, black, a furry—pretty much everything a Republican hates—and the best esports player of the year, I guess,” he said.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Is Getting A Winter Map

Available tonight on the PC test servers, the Vikendi map will have snowmobiles and a new weapon. It will be available on consoles in January.

Studio Wildcard Announces Atlas

Ark developer Wildcard has a new game, an MMO survival game with pirates and also dragons with a map 12,000 times the size of an ARK server. It comes to Xbox next year.

Ashen Is Out Now

Ashen, which we first heard about in 2014, is out now for Xbox and PC.

Bioware Teases Dragon Age 4

We didn’t see much besides some voice-over and a reference to Solas, but Bioware says “the team has been hard at work exploring ways to push BioWare’s storytelling to the next level.”

There’s Going To Be A New Stranger Things Game

Stranger Things 3 will be a 16-bit looking co-op adventure game.

Mortal Kombat 11 Comes April 23

Instead of the announcement for best sports or racing game, there was a trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, which looks as bloody as you’d expect (and is also coming to Switch). There will be more details on January 17.

Fortnite’s Risky Reels Is Now The Block

The Block will feature player-made creations from Fortnite’s new creative mode.

Smash Is Getting Persona DLC

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate will get Joker from Persona 5 as the first of its five DLC “Character Packs,” along with new stages and music.

That’s it for the big announcements. We also saw some pre-show announcements, like Sayonara Wild Hearts, Journey to the Savage Planet and The Stanley Parable coming to consoles via the ultimate deluxe edition. There was a trailer for Psychonauts 2 and Rage 2, coming May 14. Other new announcements included Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, a team-based survival shooter called Scavengers, and Abzu studio Giant Squid’s new game The Pathless. Dauntless is coming to consoles in 2019 and has a PC update, Frostfall, available now.

