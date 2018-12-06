PERSONA 5'S MAIN CHARACTER, JOKER, IS COMING TO SUPER SMASH BROTHERS ULTIMATE AS A DLC CHARACTER. JESUS FUCK.



I thought they’d given me enough gifts with Animal Crossing’s Isabelle, but somehow, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the gift that keeps on giving. This is the first of five DLC characters, which Nintendo are calling “Character Packs.” As with all DLC characters, Joker is coming with a stage and music as well.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out tomorrow and I am buying it right now. I’m sorry, wallet.