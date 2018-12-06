The new Far Cry, called Far Cry New Dawn, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after the end of Far Cry 5. Apparently, it’s coming out February 15th.



You probably know the drill with Far Cry already: in New Dawn, you’re going to explore a huge map, including Far Cry 5's Hope Country, craft cool weapons, recruit specialists to help you out, kill some murderous animals and people, and there’s online co-op. Except this one’s gonna be all future-y. This game takes place seventeen years after Hope County’s nuclear ending, so the wildlife has mutated, and the land is ruled by the Highwaymen, and their leaders, the sister Mickey and Lou, who narrate this trailer:

Every time I think I’m done with Far Cry, they find a way to pull me back in. Bad bitches only.