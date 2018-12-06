God of War is the 2018 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, beating out stiff competition from games both big and small including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Celeste. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Spider-Man, and Monster Hunter: World also came up short in the category, though a few of them picked up honors elsewhere during the night.

“You guys, the fans around the world, together we all dream big dreams and that’s an amazing feeling every day when we walk into the studio to create something like God of War,” said Shannon Studstill, the game’s executive producer, while accepting the award on behalf of Sony Santa Monica Studios. She also went onto thank her children, all of the families that went through God of War’s development together, as well as the president of Sony Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida.

“I’ll be quick because they’re flashing the ‘wrap it up’ but I just want to say every single game that was nominated up here is an absolute fricken masterpiece, please give it up for all of them,” Cory Barlog, the game’s director, added at the end. “And again please give it up for every creator, and that is creators of games, creators of movies, creators of comic books, creators of every single thing that enriches our lives and makes us believe that magic is real.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War [WINNER]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Game Direction

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War [WINNER]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2 [WINNER]

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn [WINNER]

Best Score / Music

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2 [WINNER]

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2 [WINNER]

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II [WINNER]

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste [WINNER]

Florence

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite [WINNER]

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game

Celeste [WINNER]

Dead Cells

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Best Mobile Game

Donut County

Florence [WINNER]

Fortnite

PUBG MOBILE

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission [WINNER]

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells [WINNER]

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War [WINNER]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2 Rocks

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Role-Playing Game

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter: World [WINNER]

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ [WINNER]

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2 [WINNER]

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

The Banner Saga 3

Battlemech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach [WINNER]

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4 [WINNER]

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Debut Indie Game

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger [WINNER]

Yoku’s Island Express

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite [WINNER]

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch [WINNER]

Best Esports Player

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox, Dragon Ball FighterZ) [WINNER]

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi (Echo Fox, Street Fighter V)

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up, League of Legends)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

Astralis, CS:GO

Cloud9, LoL [WINNER]

Fnatic, LoL

London Spitfire, Overwatch

OG, DOTA 2

Best Esports Coach

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu, Cloud9 [WINNER]

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu, OG

Danny “zonic” Sørensen, Astralis

Dylan Falco, Fnatic

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi, Team Vitality

Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MiBR

Best Esports Event

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere [WINNER]

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best Esports Moment

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE, ELEAGUE [WINNER]

G2 Beating RNG, LoL Worlds

KT vs IG Base Race, LoL Worlds

OG’s Massive Upset of LGD, DOTA 2 Finals

SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ, Evo

Content Creator Of The Year

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja [WINNER]

Pokimane

Willyrex

Student Game Award

Combat 2018 [WINNER]

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge