God of War is the 2018 Game Awards’ Game of the Year, beating out stiff competition from games both big and small including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Celeste. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Spider-Man, and Monster Hunter: World also came up short in the category, though a few of them picked up honors elsewhere during the night.
“You guys, the fans around the world, together we all dream big dreams and that’s an amazing feeling every day when we walk into the studio to create something like God of War,” said Shannon Studstill, the game’s executive producer, while accepting the award on behalf of Sony Santa Monica Studios. She also went onto thank her children, all of the families that went through God of War’s development together, as well as the president of Sony Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida.
“I’ll be quick because they’re flashing the ‘wrap it up’ but I just want to say every single game that was nominated up here is an absolute fricken masterpiece, please give it up for all of them,” Cory Barlog, the game’s director, added at the end. “And again please give it up for every creator, and that is creators of games, creators of movies, creators of comic books, creators of every single thing that enriches our lives and makes us believe that magic is real.”
Here’s the full list of winners:
Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War [WINNER]
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Game Direction
A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War [WINNER]
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Narrative
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2 [WINNER]
Best Art Direction
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn [WINNER]
Best Score / Music
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2 [WINNER]
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2 [WINNER]
Best Performance
Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II [WINNER]
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Games for Impact
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste [WINNER]
Florence
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite [WINNER]
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Independent Game
Celeste [WINNER]
Dead Cells
Into the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
Best Mobile Game
Donut County
Florence [WINNER]
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones
Best VR/AR Game
Astro Bot Rescue Mission [WINNER]
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
Best Action Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells [WINNER]
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11
Best Action/Adventure Game
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War [WINNER]
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2 Rocks
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Best Role-Playing Game
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter: World [WINNER]
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Best Fighting Game
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ [WINNER]
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Best Family Game
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2 [WINNER]
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
Best Strategy Game
The Banner Saga 3
Battlemech
Frostpunk
Into the Breach [WINNER]
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4 [WINNER]
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Best Debut Indie Game
Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger [WINNER]
Yoku’s Island Express
Best Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite [WINNER]
Monster Hunter: World
Sea of Thieves
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch [WINNER]
Best Esports Player
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox, Dragon Ball FighterZ) [WINNER]
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi (Echo Fox, Street Fighter V)
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up, League of Legends)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior, Overwatch)
Best Esports Team
Astralis, CS:GO
Cloud9, LoL [WINNER]
Fnatic, LoL
London Spitfire, Overwatch
OG, DOTA 2
Best Esports Coach
Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu, Cloud9 [WINNER]
Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu, OG
Danny “zonic” Sørensen, Astralis
Dylan Falco, Fnatic
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi, Team Vitality
Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MiBR
Best Esports Event
ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
EVO 2018
League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018
Best Esports Host
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Anders Blume
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere [WINNER]
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
Best Esports Moment
C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE, ELEAGUE [WINNER]
G2 Beating RNG, LoL Worlds
KT vs IG Base Race, LoL Worlds
OG’s Massive Upset of LGD, DOTA 2 Finals
SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ, Evo
Content Creator Of The Year
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja [WINNER]
Pokimane
Willyrex
Student Game Award
Combat 2018 [WINNER]
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge