In case you think Hello Games hasn’t been working hard enough, given their multiple, massive and free updates to No Man’s Sky, tonight they’ve announced a new game, called The Last Campfire.



“The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost Ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home,” Sean Murray, Hello Games co-founder, said in a press release today. “Together you will discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.”



It’s certainly adorable, and looks very different from the huge and expansive No Man’s Sky. Murray went on to say that they’re calling this a “Hello Games short,” kinda like a Pixar Short.

“Like Pixar shorts it’s a way to foster creativity and new voices in the studio,” he said. “We started by making Joe Danger, before No Man’s Sky, and we want to pay forward our success to give others the opportunity to do the same.”

There’s no information on platforms yet or a release date, but you can wishlist the game on Steam if you want. I can’t wait to get my grubby hands all over it.