BioWare’s Dragon Age series, which has been quiet since 2014, is back with a brand new game and a very short trailer to go with it. Though as we’ve already reported, we shouldn’t expect it any time soon.



Having recently been rebooted, Dragon Age 4 is still very early in development, but the trailer shown tonight at the Game Awards at least gives us a look at...well, not much. Just a short voice-over and a hashtag referencing Solas.

But hey, that’s something!

In a follow-up blog post on Bioware’s site, executive producer Mark Darrah says “While we won’t be sharing any details for now, I can tell you we have been building a new team around a core of Dragon Age veterans, people I’ve worked with on Dragon Age, Jade Empire, and some of whom I’ve worked with since the Baldur’s Gate days.”