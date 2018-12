There’s a new Avengers (and X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy) game coming to the Switch, in the form of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order. It’ll be out in 2019, and amazingly, is being developed by Team Ninja.



Coming ten years after the last game in the series, it introduces a new over-the-shoulder camera view and has four-player co-op.

The game is being published by Nintendo.