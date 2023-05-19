The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you build all kinds of wild contraptions thanks to Link’s new abilities like Ultrahand, Fuse, and Autobuild. While some folks are out here making weapons of mass destruction, Japanese players are flexing their creative muscles in other ways, and I’m so here for it.



TotK gives you a whole new suite of skills to explore Hyrule Kingdom. Ascend and Recall are great powers that allow Link to slide through solid surfaces and rewind an object’s place in the world, but it’s the other three abilities—Ultrahand, Fuse, and Autobuild—that have captured the internet’s creativity as folks from TikTok to Reddit to Twitter have been sharing their wild constructions. You’ve likely seen some of this already, which includes bonkers builds such as flamethrowing dicks, long bridges, war tanks, and much more. Japanese players, though, are taking it a step further, building out some of the same creations alongside other fascinating and downright silly inventions.

The Legend of Zelda: Engineers of the Kingdom

If you browse the Japanese TotK hashtag on TikTok and Twitter, you’ll undoubtedly see some crazy build you never thought was possible. Take, for instance, ZAKUYA_BOTW, who on May 14 tweeted themselves riding some creepy-looking quad-pedaled robot.

Twitter user cross00841798 thought it’d be hilarious to cook up a boss Bokoblin using some fire and lasers as it was trapped in a green cage. Ouch.

Meanwhile, oimosandayo tweeted a creation on May 15 of a little army of killer, laser-shooting robots that absolutely rekt an outdoor Bokoblin camp.

Over on TikTok, user2761600317825 (yes, that’s their legit handle) built a huge fighter jet equipped with a large supply of rockets. They meant business.

While I’m not totally sure what shrine this is, TikToker ng_elite_force discovered a great way to finish the puzzle. Talk about simplifying the solution.

Then there’s i.anfu, who posted a TikTok on May 14 of themselves using a bomb-equipped armored tank to obliterate a Hinox without taking any damage.

There are so many mind-blowing creations I’ve seen while browsing my Twitter timeline and TikTok For You page. From paint rollers to laser-shooting gliders, here’s just a small smattering of some additional TotK builds for your perusal.

Although you probably need an engineering degree to put some of these creations together, there’s a handy website that gives you a step-by-step guide on TotK builds. So, if you were curious about how to make a satellite laser cannon or a skateboard, Zeldabuilds.gg totally has you covered.

Much like Breath of the Wild before it, Tears of the Kingdom has been a smashing success for Nintendo since it hit the Switch on May 12. The game sold 10 million copies in just three days and is one of the best-reviewed titles to date. In short, Nintendo has another certified banger on its hands.

