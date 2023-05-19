Twitter user cross00841798 thought it’d be hilarious to cook up a boss Bokoblin using some fire and lasers as it was trapped in a green cage. Ouch.

Meanwhile, oimosandayo tweeted a creation on May 15 of a little army of killer, laser-shooting robots that absolutely rekt an outdoor Bokoblin camp.

Over on TikTok, user2761600317825 (yes, that’s their legit handle) built a huge fighter jet equipped with a large supply of rockets. They meant business.

While I’m not totally sure what shrine this is, TikToker ng_elite_force discovered a great way to finish the puzzle. Talk about simplifying the solution.

Then there’s i.anfu, who posted a TikTok on May 14 of themselves using a bomb-equipped armored tank to obliterate a Hinox without taking any damage.

There are so many mind-blowing creations I’ve seen while browsing my Twitter timeline and TikTok For You page. From paint rollers to laser-shooting gliders, here’s just a small smattering of some additional TotK builds for your perusal.

Although you probably need an engineering degree to put some of these creations together, there’s a handy website that gives you a step-by-step guide on TotK builds. So, if you were curious about how to make a satellite laser cannon or a skateboard, Zeldabuilds.gg totally has you covered.

Read More: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Game Breaking Item Glitch Survives First Patch

Much like Breath of the Wild before it, Tears of the Kingdom has been a smashing success for Nintendo since it hit the Switch on May 12. The game sold 10 million copies in just three days and is one of the best-reviewed titles to date. In short, Nintendo has another certified banger on its hands.

