Kotaku reached out to Luu for comment.

Read More: 15 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

I can imagine this site becoming a useful tool when traipsing through Hyrule Kingdom. There’s a lot the game doesn’t tell you, particularly when it comes to constructing things with Link’s new abilities. So, having something like Zeldabuilds.gg on the side will absolutely aid in the fight against hot Ganon.

Advertisement

 