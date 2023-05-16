Thanks to Link’s new skills in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, folks can build all kinds of contraptions to decimate monster camps and torture Koroks. But let’s be real: You kinda need an engineering degree to construct any number of the wild creations you’ve likely been seeing online—until now, that is, as there’s a website that helps you determine the required materials to craft these intricate designs.



With a new Zelda game comes a new set of skills for Link, which transforms the way you interact with Hyrule Kingdom. Two specifically have caught the internet’s attention—Fuse and Ultrahand, abilities that let you build things like dicks, dicks, and, um, more dicks. But all of the possibilities can create a daunting fear of how to even get started.

Now, however, that intimidation can be (mostly) tempered with the help of Zeldabuilds.gg, a site that lets TotK fans upload their builds and list the materials needed to construct them so you, too, can wreak havoc in Hyrule Kingdom.

Building in TotK just got a little bit easier

Created by Daniel Luu, the CEO of the video game online trading marketplace (think Nookazon) and esports organization Akrew, Zeldabuilds.gg is a very simple repository. While the site doesn’t feature instructions on how to build anything, which would likely be a welcomed addition for folks who have a hard time putting objects together in TotK, it does appear to be regularly updated with new creations. At the time of this writing, there are 10 builds available to click through, including a giant mech, Korok cannon, and Twitter user idonum’s viral battle carriage.

I can imagine this site becoming a useful tool when traipsing through Hyrule Kingdom. There’s a lot the game doesn’t tell you, particularly when it comes to constructing things with Link’s new abilities. So, having something like Zeldabuilds.gg on the side will absolutely aid in the fight against hot Ganon.

