Get Ready For A Surprise 40 Minute Nintendo Direct

Nintendo dropped the news suddenly this morning: it will host its next Nintendo Direct livestream at 5 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 8. Oh, OK!

The video game company did not include much information on what to expect, just a baseline. The livestream will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023,” it said on Twitter.



Nintendo Directs are concise showcases of gameplay, trailers for new games, and fresh-out-the-oven release dates. At Nintendo’s last Direct stream in September, it divulged big news about franchises like The Legend of Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to open world fantasy Breath of the Wild, out May 12) and Fire Emblem, (specifically Fire Emblem Engage, which is kind of bad), so tomorrow’s show might be worth tuning into, especially if you’re interested in hearing about Nintendo’s early 2023 releases like that Zelda game, Pikmin 4, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. But if you’re like most of Nintendo’s Twitter replies, I’d guess you can’t control yourself as disease spreads over Zelda in particular .

“LINK IN TEARS OF THE KINGDOM CONFIRMED??” the Opera GX Twitter said desperately (and jokingly), because Nintendo posted a link to its livestream. Though there are also some requests for a Xenoblade 3 DLC, Mario updates, and, for whatever reason, a sequel to the 2013 social simulation game with Mii characters, Tomodachi Life.



Nintendo hasn’t given any hints that it’s planning to drop huge Zelda facts tomorrow, but since it is launching in 2023’s first half, it does seem likely that we’ll learn more. You can stop zooming into each pixel of its trailer until one ejects a PDF of the game’s plot while we wait. And you can watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom livestream—I mean, the Nintendo Direct livestream—straight from the Nintendo website, or on the company’s Twitch channel, again, tomorrow, February 8, at 5 p.m. ET.

