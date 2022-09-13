RIP to British gamers who didn’t watch the Nintendo Direct live in remembrance of the late queen’s passing. For the rest of us, we were treated to almost 40 whole minutes of upcoming winter releases on the Nintendo Switch. Brits are totally welcome to watch our FREEDOM DIRECT as long as they promise to be nice.



Nintendo

Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem is back, and the latest title in the anime war simulator series will be a grid-based tactics game. There also appears to be a new summoning mechanic that allows the protagonist to call forth older characters such as Marth and Sigurd. It will be released on January 20, 2023.



Electronic Arts / Nintendo



It Takes Two

The co-op adventure will be coming to the Switch, and you’ll need at least one other friend to solve the puzzles. It will be released on November 4, but you can preorder the game today.



Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

This survival horror game for the Wii was never released outside of Japan, but you can finally play it in English. Fatal Frame will be released in early 2023.

Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

New content is coming to one of 2022’s biggest RPGS. Ino will be added to the second wave of Xenoblade 3’s expansion pass, and she brings special mechanical abilities to the roster. New challenge battles will allow players to play consecutive battles against enemies. This update will be available on October 13.

THQ Nordic / Nintendo

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

The Cosmic Shake is a platformer that features 7 different areas, and the characters will be voiced by their original voice actors. The game will be coming out next year.

Fitness Boxing of the North Star

Stay with me here. Fitness Boxing is a fighting game based on the classic manga, Fist of the North Star. But that’s not what’s unique about it. You execute combos by playing a rhythm game. Fitness Boxing will be released in March 2023.

OddBallers

OddBallers was advertised as multiplayer dodgeball with wacky twists. We’ll see how wacky the game really is when it comes to the Switch early next year.

Finji / Nintendo

Tunic

One of the best indie games released this year will finally be available on the Nintendo Switch. Tunic is a neat puzzle-adventure game that we described as “moody” with Soulslike elements. You’ll be able to play it on the Switch for the first time on September 22.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Front Mission 1 and 2

There’s exciting news for those of y’all who collect too many Gunpla: You can customize mechs in Front Mission 1 and 2. Square Enix is porting these turn-based tactical games to the Switch in November. Front Mission 2 will be released in 2023, and the third game in the series will be coming sometime in the future.

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Unlike the original Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, it seems like most of the characters will physically age, and not just your child. The trailer also hinted at some story content that’s exclusive to the port, so you won’t have seen everything even if you played through the original GameCube title. The game will come out in the summer of 2023.

Square Enix / Nintendo



Octopath Traveler II

Eight new travelers will be available in the sequel to Octopath Traveler. It appears that the new game will take place during an industrial era. Overworld actions (which were usually actions like stealing, challenging, or purchasing) are different between the daytime and the night time. Unlike the original Octopath where quests were completely separate, some travelers’ stories will intersect with each other. The sequel will be released on February 24, 2023.

Fae Farm - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Faefarm

Fae Farm is a Stardew Valley-like with a Disney aesthetic. What’s really neat is that the character designs already seem more diverse than most farming simulators, and you can play with up to four people in local or online play. You’ll be able to purchase the game starting in spring of 2023.

Square Enix / Nintendo



Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

This rhythm game by Square Enix will allow you to tap along to 385 tunes from the Final Fantasy series. You can play alone, or with up to three friends in competitive battles. 90 DLC songs will be available. Some will be from Chrono Trigger, while others are from Octopath Traveler, Nier, Live A Live, and Legend of Mana. If you get the digital deluxe edition, you can access an additional 27 version exclusive songs and the first DLC. In the premium digital deluxe edition, you’ll have the entire DLC set. So you can actually get up to 502 tracks of JRPG tunes.

Nintendo / Ubisoft



Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

While the concept of combining Mario characters and Rabbids might still seem odd to some, we rated its predecessor Kingdom Battle as a funny and charming tactics game that didn’t overstay its welcome. The turn-based collaboration between Ubisoft and Nintendo will finally be here on October 20. There will also be a Gold Edition containing a skin and a season pass.

Marvelous / Nintendo



Rune Factory 3 Special

It’s been over a decade since the original Rune Factory 3 was released for the Nintendo DS, and I’m no less excited to play Special on the Switch. This farming simulator with monster battling elements will add more story events for players who opt to get married, and the townspeople will react differently to your monster transformation. RF3 Special will be coming out in 2023. The trailer also teased a new entry in the Rune Factory series.

Nintendo

N64 Additions To Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is beefing up its roster of N64 games this year and next. In 2022 we’ll see Pilotwings 64, and Mario Party 1 and 2 added to the more expensive tier of the subscription service. Then in 2023 they announced the addition of Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64. A much stronger selection of titles than in previous rounds.

GoldenEye 007

Alongside the above additions to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack comes GoldenEye 007, the long-awaited recreation of the N64 classic. With Rare at the helm, we’ve yet to see any actual footage of the game, with just a teaser showing Bond walking inside his iconic bullet hole. However, just this glimpse shows him significantly sharper than in the 25-year-old original. There’s still no confirmed release date, but we do know it’s coming to Xbox GamePass too.

Square Enix / Nintendo



Various Daylife

Square Enix is releasing yet another RPG on the Switch, but this one asks you to do chores in exchange for job classes. Various Daylife will be available today.

Wube Software / Nintendo



Factorio

2020’s Factorio, from Czech developer Wube Software, is finally making its way to Switch. This is a story-driven management game, where an engineer crashlands on an alien planet, and then harvests resources via an extraordinarily complicated self-built factory. This is all with the goal of building a rocket to leave, but if you wish, you can just keep on building and playing as long as you like. It’s due October 28.

Kouri / Nintendo



Ib

In Ib, you play as a young girl who, upon visiting an art gallery with her parents, is ensnared into a nightmarishly topsy turvy version of the galla. In this 2D pixel art horror game, you must search for help while avoiding the museum’s fatal traps and mischievous characters who mean you harm. Ib is slated to release on Nintendo Switch in spring of 2023.

Nintendo

Mario Strikers: Battle League

A second free update is coming to Nintendo’s soccer game, and Pauline and Diddy Kong are joining the roster. The update will be available later this month.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Atelier: The Japanese RPGs showcased during today’s Nintendo Direct kept on rolling with the announcement of a brand new entry into the Atelier Ryza series in (deep breath) Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The debut trailer featured Ryza who, alongside her friends, investigates the mysterious islands appearing around the world. Atelier Ryza 3 slated to release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023.

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8

Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour, and DS Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS will be available “this holiday.” If you don’t want to buy the DLC individually, you can also access them with a Nintendo Online membership.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports

Golf is coming to Nintendo’s sports game. Up to 8 players will be able to play survival golf, which I assume involves some kind of elimination. Unfortunately, the update is being delayed to the holiday season.



Nintendo

Pikmin Bloom

I don’t know why Shigeru Miyamoto was introducing a Niantic mobile game that came out in 2021, but here we are.

Nintendo

Pikmin 4

Nintendo promises that Pikmin 4 will be easier to play, and will have a strategic focus. The latest entry of the Pikmin series is coming in 2023.

Ubisoft / Nintendo



Just Dance 2023

Ubisoft’s annual dance game will feature a multiplayer mode, a song recommendation feature, and custom avatars. The game will be coming on November 22.

Square Enix / Nintendo



Harvestella

Square Enix just dropped a new trailer for Harvestella, which revealed more about the central conflict of this farming sim. A strange force called Quietus regularly sweeps through the village and withers all plant life that it touches. Your adventure revolves around trying to resolve this mysterious phenomenon. A demo will be available today on the Nintendo eShop, and the full game is coming on November 4.



Nintendo

Bayonetta 3

In the latest installment of the series, Bayonetta will be facing off against bio-weapons called homunculi, and Luka, Jeanne, and Viola will be joining her adventure. Platinum Games also revealed that the game features a modesty mode that will allow players to cover up naked bodies. You’ll be able to save the world with her on October 28.

Spike Chunsoft



Master Detective Archives Rain Code

Danganronpa’s creators have returned with another spooky detective game, but as an RPG. Unlike other detective games, you’ll be able to explore magical dungeons and engage in boss battles as a part of your sleuthing. Rain Code will be released in spring of 2023.

Capcom / Nintendo



Resident Evil Cloud

For those of you who haven’t gotten enough of being chased around by Lady Dimitrescu, the Switch port of Resident Evil Village is coming on October 28. A winter expansion will be available on December 2, which will include a third person mode and new story content. Resident Evil Biohazard, 2, and 3 will also be available sometime this year.

Sloclap / Nintendo



Sifu

Sloclap’s kung-fu game has finally broken out of the chains of PlayStation exclusivity, and you’ll be able to parry your way through this fighting game for the second time. Sifu will be available on November 8.

Square Enix



Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Gongaga’s own Zack Fair is getting the remake treatment with Final Fantasy VII’s prequel spin-off, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion. With the help of fellow first-class soldiers Angeal, Sephiroth, and the poetry-reading Genesis, Zack investigates a mysterious case of missing Soldier operatives. Reimaged with HD graphics, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on December 13.

Radiant Silvergun



This arcade shoot-em-up will be available as a Nintendo Switch port today.



Endless Dungeon

Endless Dungeon is exactly what it says on the tin. The game takes place on an abandoned space station, and it’s a procedurally generated roguelike that can be played by up to four players. You can unlock characters and weapons through gameplay. The game will be released next year.



Bandai Namco / Nintendo



Tales of Symphonia Remastered

For fans of classic action-RPGs, Bandai Namco’s Tales of Symphonia is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Originally released for the GameCube back in 2003, Tales of Symphonia follows Lloyd Irving and his childhood best friend and chosen one, Colette Brunel, as the pair journey across the globe to rescue their world from ruin. Tales of Symphonia is slated to release on the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2023.

Square Enix / Nintendo



Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection is time warping its way to the Nintendo Switch. You play as Max Caulfield, a photographer with the supernatural powers to rewind time. With the help of her gal-pal Chloe Price, Max must prevent a catastrophic storm from destroying the town of Arcadia Bay. The Arcadia Bay Collection features both Life is Strange Remastered and its prequel spin-off set three years before the events of the original game, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on September 27.

Thunderful Group / Nintendo

Lego Bricktales

Coming to absolutely every format imaginable, but also including the Switch, Lego Bricktales got a sneaky fleeting mention in the middle of the Direct. No new news about this utterly lovely-looking game from Thunderful, sadly, but take a look at the original launch trailer above to see why this looks like the Lego game there should always have been.

Square Enix



Romancing SaGa Minstrel Song Remastered

Square Enix’s RPG number 23893248023483575 will be available on the Switch on December 1.

Disney Speedstorm

This racing game will feature both Disney and Pixar characters from the animated movies. Speedstorm comes out sometime this year.

Mediatonic / Nintendo



Fall Guys

You won’t have to wait long for the second season of Fall Guys, which will drop on September 15.

Nintendo

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a remake of its 2011 Wii predecessor, but updated for modern hardware. What’s new about this port is a mecha copy ability that allows Kirby to shoot or attack his enemies up close. Dream Land can be played among a total of four players. The game releases on February 24, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo finally (finally!) showed us more gameplay footage from the highly-anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Link will be traversing the game with a glider, and climbing will be making a comeback. We’ll have to wait till May 12, 2023 to find out what all the hieroglyphics are about.



