It’s been a long while since we’ve heard anything about the next Zelda game, hasn’t it? Fortunately, today’s Nintendo Direct finally gave us another glimpse of the highly anticipated action adventure game by Nintendo, to hold us steady until its release next year. It’s coming on 5/13/2022, and it’s called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.



Breath of the Wild 2, it should be noted, isn’t the game’s official name. According to Nintendo, the “real” name of the new BotW game would spoil something about the premise, which would explain why we’ve had to wait so long to even get that basic information. The drought of news in 2022 has led to desperation, as people attempt to extrapolate from accidental spoilers from an Italian voice actor.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch

We have, however, gotten a decent look at what’s going to be in the game. Aside from the desiccated husk that has now become the internet’s boyfriend, we also know that the BotW sequel emphasizes verticality. Some chunks of the world have been ripped out of the ground, becoming sky islands in the process. And Link now appears to be able to teleport above (and possibly below?) himself.

Some have likened these BotW 2 aspects to Skyward Sword, but who knows what the thrust of the final game might be? The initial reveal trailer, for example, had more of a horror feel to it. Even some of those loftier scenes in the sky are tinged with bleakness, given that the islands floating in the clouds are often infested by a blight. No wonder, then, that there are already a wide variety of wild fan theories regarding where BotW 2 goes next.

As Nintendo tells it, BotW 2 exists because the developer couldn’t fit all of its initial ideas into the first game. Some have speculated that, for this reason, the concept art for the first BotW game might hide some secrets regarding where the franchise is headed.

“Initially we were thinking of just DLC ideas,” Aonuma said during an interview, “but then we had a lot of ideas and we said, ‘This is too many ideas, let’s just make one new game and start from scratch.’”