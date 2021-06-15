BotW 2's First Gameplay Trailer: 7 Details That Are Pouring Gasoline On Fan Theories

The intro is sneaky

Screenshot : Nintendo

The trailer opens with Zelda falling, and later, we see parts of what appears to be Ganon’s dungeon rising into the air. But, I can’t be the only one who hears a weird warp sound around the 15-second mark, when Zelda is ‘falling’ right? Are we sure we’re seeing things in the order that they occurred? Are we dealing with time shenanigans? There’s even speculation on who exactly the baddie during these initial seconds truly is. Sure, he’s got orange locks that scream Ganondorf, but think back on the opening moments of the first game. That hero of time looks NOTHING like Link.