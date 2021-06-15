Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
WarioWare Finally Returns With Get It Together

WarioWare is back with two player co-op minigames on Switch

fahey
Mike Fahey
3
Wario as he appears in WarioWare: Get It Together for the Switch
There’s our boy
Screenshot: Nintendo

Mario’s lovably disgusting foil Wario hasn’t had a new game in quite a while. Nintendo fixes that September 10 with WarioWare: Get It Together, featuring the same fast-paced mini-games we know and love with support for two players at once.

Featuring a full cast of WarioWare characters, Get It Together for the Nintendo Switch changes things up a bit for the series signature speedy game vignettes. The character you choose to play affects the way you solve the mini-games. When tasked with knocking apples from a tree, as in the trailer below, one character shoots them from the side, while another beams them off from above. It’s a new twist on an old favorite. As is the ability for two-players to take on challenges at the same time, hence the “Together” bit in the game title.

I keep calling them mini-games, but really they are micro-games, incredibly quick little challenges built to test your reflexes, patience, and sometimes your intestinal fortitude. Previous micro-games in the series involve nose picking, applying eye drops, and I am pretty sure at some point there was something involving farts. Come on, it’s Wario. Wario’s always got the farts.

WarioWare: Get It Together is the first WarioWare game for the Nintendo Switch, and the first console game in the series since 2013's Game & Wario for the Wii U. The most recent game, 2018's WarioWare Gold, was released on the 3DS, which was a really cool handheld game system Nintendo used to produce. The series made its debut in 2003 as WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames! for the Game Boy Advance, which was ported to the GameCube as the more multiplayer-focused WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Games! Players instantly fell in love with Wario’s quirky reflex games, and the rest is history.

shotmyheartandiwishiwasntok
shotmyheartandiwishiwasntok

Wario speaking full sentences will never not sound odd.