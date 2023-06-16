Nintendo

Fire Emblem is in a bit of a weird place right now after Fire Emblem Engage came out this year to middling reception. Even Kotaku’s review of the game wasn’t particularly glowing, praising the mechanics but criticizing the lack of a real story and character-driven focus similar to Three Houses. That game felt like a real renaissance moment for the series, where Engage doesn’t feel like it left the same mark on the franchise. The real problem is it wouldn’t let me marry Vander, though. How dare you flaunt a bearded man over 40 in front of me and not let me give him a little kiss, Intelligent Systems?