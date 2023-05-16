Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop - 15.6"
One man’s sexy Ganon design is that same man’s treasure

Fujibayashi revealed to Verge reporter Charles Pulliam-Moore that veteran designer Takizawa was able to compose the menace in Ganon’s design while also making him attractive was because Ganondorf held a “special place” in Takizawa’s heart. Apparently, Takizawa has been waiting for around 17 years to release his pent-up artistic skills all over his TotK Ganon design for our viewing pleasure.

“From my perspective, of course there’s the understanding that Ganondorf is, of course, the evil antagonist, but he also plays almost as important a role as the main hero who stand in contrast to each other as part of this legend,” Fujibayashi said. “So my only request I made was that because he’s such an important character at the same level as the protagonist, was to really make him a very cool, very awesome demon king.”

Fujibayashi told The Verge that Ganon’s “if evil why sexy?” design predates TotK. According to Fujibayashi, Takizawa’s first attractive Ganon design was for 2006’s The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on the Wii and Gamecube.

“But when I made this request to really make Ganon the way he is—because the spotlight is on him this time around, and he really is a crucial, integral character—I vividly remember the sparkle in this person’s eyes as they heard this,” Fujibayashi told The Verge. “Seeing that love, I was really confident that I could just leave it up to them, knowing something great would come out of it.”