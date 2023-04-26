Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: 11 Exciting New Things We Just Learned

We are now a couple of weeks away from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release, Nintendo’s long-awaited follow-up to its seminal adventure, Breath of the Wild. While the Japanese company has showcased its final trailer for Link’s upcoming romp, it’s certainly not done marketing the Switch exclusive. Perhaps you’ve seen some of the new TV trailers for Tears of the Kingdom?



On Wednesday, Nintendo ramped up its hype machine a bit more with a long series of previews which granted publications around two hours of game time.

Advertisement

Here are some of the highlights, in list form.

46% Off Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Banish grime

Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too. Buy for $102 at Amazon Advertisement

Fusing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Experimentation is the name of the game, and previews cited a variety of combos you’ll see TotK launches next month. The Guardian showing off Link’s time-bending recall ability

Advertisement

Many previews, such as this one from, oh, Axios

Is all of this sounding exhausting or intimidating? I’ve definitely heard from some that they’re not really looking forward to all this fusing nonsense, and that they simply want a Zelda game (whatever that means.) But The Guardian states or kiss

Advertisement

How big is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Advertisement

Some of the most exciting things about Tears of the Kingdom

Still, there are other things to be excited about: like new mechanics and items! Nintendo Life says that Zelda’s new gacha-like mechanic

Advertisement

Read More: 9 ‘Oh Snap’ Details In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Final Gameplay Trailer

Advertisement

So, what are you excited about so far? What’s got you concerned?