9 'Oh Snap' Details In Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom's Final Gameplay Trailer

Usually, a few weeks before the release of a major game, you’ve probably already seen way too much of it. Nintendo, however, has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to The Legend Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sure, every trailer so far has contained some juicy nuggets, especially when it comes to lore and granular mechanics, but the final trailer for the open-world sequel goes all out.



It’s designed to wow, so of course the trailer is packed with a ton of stuff that’s left us wondering what’s in store for us when May rolls around. Here are some of the best moments, details, and things you might have missed from Thursday’s epic three-minute Tears of the Kingdom trailer.