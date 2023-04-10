The Mainline Legend Of Zelda Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

Nintendo / Ninbanyan

Skyward Sword is very much emblematic of its time as a Wii exclusive, and by the time it hit the market in 2011, the world had gotten bored of the system’s motion control premise. For whatever it’s worth, the game is a mostly impressive display of the potential the Wii promised when it launched. It’s the most integrated the Wii’s motion controls felt in a first-party game, and Nintendo had to add an entirely new peripheral with the Wii Motion Plus to pull it off. That being said, it just felt a little too late, and the novelty had worn off. Even with the Wii Motion Plus, Skyward Sword can be spotty with its motion control, to the point where Nintendo opted to tweak its motion mechanics and replicate them with an analog stick on the Switch remaster. It’s an earnest attempt to build motion controls into an established format when Twilight Princess felt like it was bolted onto an established game. But it remains pretty divisive to this day, and that’s why it lands at the bottom of our list.

