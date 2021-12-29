A Short Hike

Maybe not immediately recognizable as a game influenced by BOTW compared to other entries on this list, but the similarities do reveal themselves gradually once adamgryu’s A Short Hike gives you free rein to explore its beautiful world. From serenely gliding down the top of mountain peaks to solving rudimentary puzzles with very specific pieces of gear, A Short Hike is a cozy, reflective adventure that’s great for simply existing in some nature.

And that’s that, 13 games that should fill the gaping The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hole in your heart. Sure, there is a sequel on the way, but we know very little about it right now. So until Breath of the Wild 2 comes out, if that’s what it’s even called, I suggest trying these games to scratch that incessant itch.